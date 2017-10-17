GDT down by 1%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 198 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 1.0%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 5.2%, average price US$6,841/MT
Butter index down 2.5%, average price US$5,736/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index down 0.1%, average price US$4,107/MT
LAC index not available, average price not available
RenCas index down 8.6%, average price US$5,612/MT
SMP index down 5.6%, average price US$1,797/MT
WMP index down 0.5%, average price US$3,014/MT
