GDT down by 1%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 198 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 1.0%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 5.2%, average price US$6,841/MT

Butter index down 2.5%, average price US$5,736/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index down 0.1%, average price US$4,107/MT

LAC index not available, average price not available

RenCas index down 8.6%, average price US$5,612/MT

SMP index down 5.6%, average price US$1,797/MT

WMP index down 0.5%, average price US$3,014/MT