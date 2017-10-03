Search

GDT falls by 2.4$%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 197 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 2.4%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index down 3.4%, average price US$6,504/MT

Butter index down 3.6%, average price US$5,837/MT

BMP index down 10.3%, average price US$1,804/MT

Ched index up 1.9%, average price US$4,109/MT

LAC index not available, average price not available

RenCas index up 0.9%, average price US$6,123/MT

SMP index down 1.4%, average price US$1,895/MT

WMP index down 2.7%, average price US$3,037/MT