Global Dairy Trade Event 194 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 0.4%.
Key results:
AMF index down 1.2%, average price US$6,199/MT
Butter index down 1.3%, average price US$5,735/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index up 1.4%, average price US$4,005/MT
LAC index down 4.9%, average price US$747/MT
RenCas index up 2.9%, average price US$6,255/MT
SMP index up 0.3%, average price US$1,968/MT
WMP index down 0.6%, average price US$3,143/MT
