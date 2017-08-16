Search

GDT Price Index down 0.4%

Global Dairy Trade Event 194 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 0.4%.

Key results:

AMF index down 1.2%, average price US$6,199/MT

Butter index down 1.3%, average price US$5,735/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 1.4%, average price US$4,005/MT

LAC index down 4.9%, average price US$747/MT

RenCas index up 2.9%, average price US$6,255/MT

SMP index up 0.3%, average price US$1,968/MT

WMP index down 0.6%, average price US$3,143/MT