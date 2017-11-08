Global Dairy Trade Event 199 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 3.5%.
Key results:
AMF index up 0.5%, average price US$6,894/MT
Butter index down 3.6%, average price US$5,516/MT
BMP index up 7.2%, average price US$1,931/MT
Ched index down 2.8%, average price US$4,001/MT
LAC index not available, average price not available
RenCas index down 4.0%, average price US$5,465/MT
SMP index up 1.2%, average price US$1,818/MT
WMP index down 5.5%, average price US$2,852/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.
