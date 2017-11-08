Search

GDT Price Index down 3.5%

Global Dairy Trade Event 199 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 3.5%.

Key results:

AMF index up 0.5%, average price US$6,894/MT

Butter index down 3.6%, average price US$5,516/MT

BMP index up 7.2%, average price US$1,931/MT

Ched index down 2.8%, average price US$4,001/MT

LAC index not available, average price not available

RenCas index down 4.0%, average price US$5,465/MT

SMP index up 1.2%, average price US$1,818/MT

WMP index down 5.5%, average price US$2,852/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.