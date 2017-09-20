Global Dairy Trade Event 196 concluded with the GDT Price Index up 0.9%.
Key results:
AMF index up 5.3%, average price US$6,764/MT
Butter index up 1.2%, average price US$6,026/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index down 1.9%, average price US$4,032/MT
LAC index down 3.8%, average price US$759/MT
RenCas index down 2.4%, average price US$6,036/MT
SMP index down 1.2%, average price US$1,920/MT
WMP index up 0.6%, average price US$3,122/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.
Almost Done!
Registering with Farming Life means you're ok with our terms and conditions.