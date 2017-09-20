Search

GDT Price Index up 0.9%

Global Dairy Trade Event 196 concluded with the GDT Price Index up 0.9%.

Key results:

AMF index up 5.3%, average price US$6,764/MT

Butter index up 1.2%, average price US$6,026/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index down 1.9%, average price US$4,032/MT

LAC index down 3.8%, average price US$759/MT

RenCas index down 2.4%, average price US$6,036/MT

SMP index down 1.2%, average price US$1,920/MT

WMP index up 0.6%, average price US$3,122/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.