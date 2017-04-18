GDT result up by 3.1%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 186 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 3.1%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index down 0.5%, average price US$5,930/MT
Butter index up 2.9%, average price US$4,892/MT
BMP index not available, average price US$1,720/MT
Ched index up 6.0%, average price US$3,462/MT
LAC index up 1.2%, average price US$935/MT
RenCas index down 3.8%, average price US$6,020/MT
SMP index up 7.1%, average price US$2,044/MT
WMP index up 3.5%, average price US$2,998/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.