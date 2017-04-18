GDT result up by 3.1%

Search

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 186 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 3.1%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index down 0.5%, average price US$5,930/MT

Butter index up 2.9%, average price US$4,892/MT

BMP index not available, average price US$1,720/MT

Ched index up 6.0%, average price US$3,462/MT

LAC index up 1.2%, average price US$935/MT

RenCas index down 3.8%, average price US$6,020/MT

SMP index up 7.1%, average price US$2,044/MT

WMP index up 3.5%, average price US$2,998/MT

