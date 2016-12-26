Genus ABS finds visitors in positive mood at the Winter Fair

The positive mood of farmers who visited the Genus ABS stand at the Winter Fair was in sharp contrast to last year’s event with brisk business being done on special offers, crossbreeding and especially the RMS program.

Ervin McKinstry, Ireland manager for Genus ABS, said: “Dairy farmers realise that there will be volatility in dairy markets in the future and their aim is to attempt to increase profitability within the farm gate. Fertility is one area where there is opportunity for improvement, and in a relatively short time, thus there was tremendous interest in our Reproductive Management System (RMS) – so much so that we are advertising for new technicians to cope with the work load.”

Brian McCarron, Genus ABS with Darren McMurran, Banbridge on the Genus ABS stand at the Winter Fair. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

The aim to improve fertility also prompted a lot interest in HYVIG, the new dairy cross breeding solution that provides more fertility, health and efficiency.

Ervin explained: “HYVIG does this by offering a tailor made breeding strategy based around the unique genetics of the Norwegian Red and Fleckvieh breeds alongside the world leading genetics of Genus ABS Holsteins and British Friesians. Together with our HYVIG specialists we can help our customers achieve their breeding goals using a two or three-way cross.”

He went on to say that superior genetics were also in demand and farmers did take the opportunity to avail of the two very special offers on the day. These were for top PLI sires DG Charley and Seagull Bay Applejax.

DG Charley is one of the most exciting bulls in the world today with a powerful combination of profitability and maternal might. He is from the globally renowned Cosmopolitan family and via the best line – Larcrest Crimson, then Larcrest Cayle . This Supershot son with these highly productive dams behind him offers a flawless profile for feet, legs and udders, as well as medium size, outstanding production and great daughter fertility. Add great calving ease and fantastic SCS, and it is easy to see why Charley is in demand around the globe.

Seagull Bay Applejax, is a wonderful combination of female fertility and Transition Right. He is a brother to Solaris and his dam is Seagull-Bay Alexa Three.

Of course, the opportunity to win an extremely high genetic merit heifer was a great attraction with many farmers entering the draw for Redhouse Commander Jan, a £484 PLI Larcrest Commander daughter. Redhouse Commander Jan, bred by the Irwin family at Benburb, is a Commander x Iota x Mascol. The lucky winner was James Watt, Templepatrick.

Farmers who wish to have further information on Genus ABS products and services should contact the office on 028 3833 1451.