Genus ABS team expands in Northern Ireland

Increasing demand for services and products has resulted in the appointment of another highly skilled and knowledgable member to the growing team at Genus ABS.

Kyle Henry, pictured, has a vast amount of experience in the dairy sector coming from the 270 cow Crankey herd in Newry. He has gained worldwide knowledge of the livestock and genetics industry having worked on large dairy units in USA and New Zealand, and more recently having some part time roles with genetics companies in Europe.

Kyle’s interests include Dairy Genetics, especially genomics, indexes and commercial dairy management. He will bring a wealth of dairy breeding knowledge to the team at Genus ABS and will also be involved in supporting the GMS 2.0 mating programme as demand continues to rise within the province.

A forward thinking individual who is passionate about genetics and animal breeding, Kyle will take on the role of sales advisor across the greater Cookstown and Magherafelt areas. He can be contacted on 07768 058448