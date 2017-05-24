Get your alpaca entries in now

Alpaca breeders have less than a week to submit their entries for the only alpaca show in Northern Ireland.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Alpaca Group (NIAG), a regional sub-group of the British Alpaca Society, the show will be held on Saturday, June 10, as part of the Armagh County Agricultural Show. This is the third successive year the classes will be run at the annual show in Armagh.

Speaking at the launch of the show, Lee Kane, Chair of NIAG, commented: “We are delighted that, once again, our alpaca classes will run as part of the annual Armagh County Agricultural Show. Our group is a relatively new, relatively small breed society, representing the growing alpaca community across Northern Ireland. We are very much looking forward to showcasing our animals to the huge audience the Armagh Show attracts.

“Over the past year we have seen our membership increase, as more and more people discover the joys of keeping alpaca. I would encourage all alpaca owners and breeders, no matter the size of their herd, to submit their entries for the show.”

A full schedule of classes, along with entry forms, can be found on the NIAG website – www.alpacani.org/show. All entries must be submitted by Friday 26 May 2017. Entry is open to NIAG members and non-members alike.