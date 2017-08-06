Get your dancing shoes on for the Hospice

Southern Area Hospice Services are on the lookout for dancers to take part in ‘Strictly Goes Country’, which will take place on Saturday, 11th November 2017 in Armagh City Hotel.

‘Strictly Goes Country’ will see a number of couples take to the stage to showcase their jiving and line-dancing skills to the beat of country music. No previous dancing experience is necessary as training and dance routines will be provided by the show’s choreographer, Turlough O’Neill. Dancers are welcome to bring their own dancing partner.

Training will start on Sunday 3rd September and will take place every Sunday in Armagh and on a Thursday night in Newry until the show on Saturday 11th November 2017.

For more information or to sign up contact Anne on 028 30251333 or email macoscara@southernareahospiceservices.org.

Tickets for the night will be going on sale in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on the press and the Southern Area Hospice Facebook page for details of when they are released.