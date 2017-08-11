Glanbia Ireland increases July milk price to 34cpl

Glanbia Ireland will pay its milk suppliers 34 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for July manufacturing milk supplies.

This is an increase in Glanbia Ireland’s base price for July of 1 cpl to 34 cpl including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Chairman Henry Corbally said: “We are pleased to be able to reflect continuing positive dairy market performance particularly with strong demand for butter and good demand for cheese. However certain parts of the dairy market continue to be challenging, especially powders, and the Glanbia Ireland Board will continue to monitor market developments on a monthly basis.”