Glenrock Inclusive takes title

The annual N.I. Limousin Championship was held on 22 July 2017 at the Randox Antrim Show in the beautiful setting of Shanes Castle Estate, Antrim.

The event attracted a large crowd and the Limousin judging was well supported by local breeders and spectators.

The Overall Supreme Champion, Overall Female Champion and Senior Champion was Glenrock Inclusive exhibited by D G Green & Sons, Lisburn, Co Antrim. Originally bred by Stephen Illingworth, Lockerbie, Glenrock Inclusive was purchased by the Greens for 14,000gns at the Glenrock Herd sale held in Carlisle in August 2014.

At the 2016 Balmoral Show, the in-calf heifer Glenrock Inclusive swept all before her winning the Limousin Overall Supreme Championship. Having first lifted the Female Championship Glenrock Inclusive powered through to get the nod from the judge Martin Irvine of the noted Anside herd, Braehead Farm, Banffs. Glenrock Inclusive, born November 2013, is by the Nenuphar son Bremore Artist and is another embryo calf out of the renowned Glenrock Spangle.

Taking Reserve Overall Supreme Champion, Reserve Overall Female Champion and Reserve Senior Champion was Clydevalley Jessie homebred by Robert Clyde, Templepatrick, Co Antrim. This July 2014 born female is sired by Limo Esso, a Wilodge Vantastic son and out of the homebred dam Clydevalley Bessie, a Ronick Gains daughter. Clydevalley Jessie has won several Limousin Championships at the local shows this summer.

Overall Male Champion and Intermediate Champion was Drumard Marksman, bred by W J Bradley & Sons, Magherafelt. This April 2016 born bull is sired by Djerk and out of the dam Glenrock Elusive. Reserve Intermediate Champion and first in her class was Cornonagh Mia bred by M, S & A Donaghy, Crossmaglen, Newry. This January 2016 born heifer is sired by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of the dam Glenrock Cellest.

Reserve Overall Male Champion and 1st in his class was Robineed Muhammad bred by David & Dale Robinson, Irvinestown. This October 2016 born bull is sired by Ampertaine Gigolo and is out of the homebred dam Robineed Indie.

Junior Champion and 1st in her class was Deerpark Maisie bred by C & R Mulholland, Craigavon, Co Armagh. This July 2016 born heifer is sired by Ampertaine Elgin and is out of the dam Bernish Icequeen. Deerpark Missmoneypenny a July 2016 born heifer also bred by C & R Mulholland was the Reserve Junior Champion and second in her class. Missmoneypenny is sired by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of the dam Ampertaine Isadora.

Calf Champion and 1st in her class was Derriaghy Noodles bred by D G Green & Sons, Lisburn, Co Antrim. This January 2017 born female is sired by Wilodge Tonka and is out of the dam and Overall Supreme Champion winner Glenrock Inclusive. Reserve Calf Champion and 1st in her class was Clydevalley Nougat bred by Robert Clyde, Templepatrick, Co Antrim. This April 2017 born female is sired by Sympa and out of the homebred dam and Reserve Overall Supreme Champion Clydevalley Jessie.

Judging the N.I. Limousin Championship was Frank Buckley, Irish Limousin Cattle Society Chairman, from the Mistic Herd, Co Cork. Asked for his comments after the judging Frank said: “While the numbers entered today may have been small the quality of those turned out was excellent and compliments must go to all those who exhibited. There was a fantastic, strong show of females today and they are the type I like, a female that is a female with quality throughout, from their head, to correctness and style.”

The Commercial Championship, for heifers and steers sired by a pedigree Limousin bull, took place after the N.I. Limousin Championship and was also judged by Frank Buckley.

Winning Overall Commercial Champion and 1st in the class was Valentine bred by K & S Williamson, Benburb. Reserve Overall Commercial Champion was won by Million Dollar Baby bred by Robert Miller, Moneymore.

And then it was over to the Young Limousin Breeders N.I. to compete for the “Young Stock Person Award”.

Putting the experience he gained at the Gt Yorkshire Show to good use and taking 1st place was Kile Diamond, Garvagh, 2nd Martina O’Kane, Dunloy and 3rd Darryl Geary, Keady. Congratulations to all who entered and took part.

The NI Limousin Cattle Club would like to thank their hosts Randox Antrim Show, judge Frank Buckley and the sponsors for their continued financial support, AI Services Ltd, Nugent Engineering, J A McClelland, Greenmount Country Stores, A Hyde Feeds and the British Limousin Cattle Society.

N.I. Limousin Championship Class Results:

Class 73 Bull calf aged from 1 January 2017: 1st Clydevalley Nougat (Robert Clyde)

Class 74 Heifer Calf aged from 1 January 2017: 1st Derriaghy Noodles (D Green & Sons); 2nd Rathkeeland NickiMinaj (Crawford Brothers)

Class 75 Bull aged from 1 July 2016 – 31 December 2016: 1st Robineed Muhammad (Dale Robinson)

Class 76 Heifer aged from 1 July 2016 – 31 December 2016: 1st Deerpark Maisie (Connor Mulholland); 2nd Deerpark Missmoneypenny (Connor Mulholland); 3rd Millcomb Mimi (James McComb)

Class 77 Bull aged from 1 February 2016 – 30 June 2016: 1st Drumard Marksman (Leslie Bradley); 2nd Clydevalley Mason (Robert Clyde)

Class 78 Heifer aged from 1 February 2016 – 30 June 2016: 1st Cornonagh Mia (M, S & A Donaghy); 2nd Cornonagh Mini (M, S & A Donaghy)

Class 79 Female (maiden or in calf) over 18 mths and under 2 years on the day of Show: 1st Robineed Labelle (Dale Robinson)

Class 80 Female over 2 years of age: 1st Glenrock Inclusive (D Green & Sons); 2nd Clydevalley Jessie (Robert Clyde); 3rd Millcomb Edith (James McComb); 4th Erne Julieanne (Crawford Brothers); 5th Goldies Linda & Drummin ImToosexy (Gareth Elliott)