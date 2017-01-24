Glenwherry Flock wins top Kerry Hill sheep awards

The chairman of the NI Kerry Hill Sheep Society Mr James McClintock, warmly welcomed everyone to the society’s annual dinner which was held recently at the Rosspark Hotel, Kells.

He extended an especially warm welcome to guest of honour Mrs Pam Chilman, Powys, and to the other Welsh members who had travelled over to join them for the evening. In his speech James thanked Pam who after some 23 years as the society’s main secretary has decided to retire. He went on to thank Pam for all the help she has given to the local members over the years and said she would be greatly missed by all.

The chairman also thanked all the members for their continued support throughout the past year, with a special mention to Dale and Pauline Wylie for organising in August a very successful barbecue. He also thanked Norbrook Laboratories for their generous sponsorship.

Society members Miss Rachel Barr and Miss Kerry Angus presented Mrs Pam Chilman with gifts from the Northern Ireland Society.

After thanking everyone for the lovely gifts and the warm welcome she had received, Mrs Chilman then presented the prizes for the Northern Ireland 2016 Flock Competition.

Chairman, Mr James McClintock achieved great success this year, winning the top award Northern Ireland Champion Flock 2016, and overall UK reserve champion flock 2016, plus Northern Ireland’s stock ram of the year, best ram lamb and best ewe lambs large flock. Mr Dale Wylie was awarded the reserve Northern Ireland champion flock 2016. Dale was also awarded The Tannybrake show team of the year trophy. Young breeder Andrew Barr was awarded best ewe lambs small flock. Best Northern Ireland small flock was won by S and F McAllister.

Mrs Chilman then presented prizes to members who had been placed in the overall UK part of the competition. James McClintock was also successful here, winning one first prize, two second prizes and overall UK reserve champion flock 2016. Other local successes recognised on the night went to Mr Dale Wylie and Sean and Fiona McAllister who in their different sections gained third places in the overall UK flock competition.

While over judging the competition the judges, Mr and Mrs Barrett, Kings Lynn, Norfolk, said they were impressed by the quality of the sheep here and how much they had enjoyed meeting the local breeders. They also gave special awards to three young breeders, Adam and Matthew McConnell and Robert McConnell for the enthusiasm and hard work that they have put into their flocks.

2016 Northern Ireland flock competition results: Small flock - 1, S and F McAllister; 2, Andrew Barr; 3, Kerry Angus; 4, J and M McConaghie. Large flock - 1, James McClintock; 2, Dale Wylie; 3, James Barr. Ewe lambs small flocks - 1, Andrew Barr, awarded the J and M McConaghie Shield; 2, J and M McConaghie; 3, A and M McConnell; 4, Kerry Angus. Ewe lambs large flocks - 1, James McClintock, awarded the Patrick Smyth Shield; 2, James Barr; 3, Dale Wylie. Best ram lamb - 1, James McClintock, awarded the Forge Shield; 2, Dale Wylie; 3, John Stewart; 4, James Barr. Kerry Hill photograph competition - 1, John Stewart; 2, John Stewart; 3, R J McCauley; 4, Alice Cochrane. Special awards for young breeders - Robert McConnell, A and M McConnell. Stock ram of the year 2016 - James McClintock, awarded the NI Kerry Hill Society Trophy. Show team of the year 2016 - Dale Wylie, awarded the Tannybrake Trophy. Northern Ireland champion flock 2016 - James McClintock, awarded the Knockavoe Champion Flock Cup. Reserve Northern Ireland champion flock 2016 - Dale Wylie, awarded the R J McCauley Shield. UK overall reserve champion flock 2016 - James McClintock, awarded the W V Davies Bowl.