Global Dairy Trade price shows decline

Global Dairy Trade Event 178 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 0.5%.

Key Results:

AMF index down 2.3%, average price US$5,367/MT

Butter index up 0.5%, average price US$4,290/MT

BMP index up 3.1%, average price US$2,874/MT

Ched index up 1.9%, average price US$3,826/MT

LAC index down 1.6%, average price US$857/MT

RenCas index up 3.3%, average price US$6,473/MT

SMP index unchanged, average price US$2,621/MT

WMP index down 0.8%, average price US$3,568/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.