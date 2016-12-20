Global Dairy Trade price shows decline

Global Dairy Trade Event 178 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 0.5%.
Key Results:
AMF index down 2.3%, average price US$5,367/MT
Butter index up 0.5%, average price US$4,290/MT
BMP index up 3.1%, average price US$2,874/MT
Ched index up 1.9%, average price US$3,826/MT
LAC index down 1.6%, average price US$857/MT
RenCas index up 3.3%, average price US$6,473/MT
SMP index unchanged, average price US$2,621/MT
WMP index down 0.8%, average price US$3,568/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.