Global interest in rare tractor sales

A sale of vintage machinery and rare tractors being held by Lawrie and Symington on September 16 has attracted the attention of buyers from as far afield as North America.

Scotland’s premier agricultural auctioneers have received a surge of advance inquiries about the unique sale, which will be held at Lanark Agricultural Centre, and are expecting a huge turnout of bidders and enthusiasts on the day.

A total of 60 tractors and 370 lots of various types of vintage machinery, some more than 65 years old, have been entered into the sale, including:

r a 1954 Oliver Super 99 GM with a Detroit engine, one of two in the UK;

r a 1962 Case Comfort King 730;

r a 1976 Massey Ferguson 135;

r a 1978 Massey Ferguson 550;

r a 1949 Cockshut

Also up for sale will be a 1950-52 BMB President tractor donated by machinery agent John H McNae Ltd which is expected to fetch in the region of £1,500 to £2,000.

The proceeds from the sale of this special vehicle will be donated to The Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

Taking to the rostrum to conduct the sale will be experienced auctioneers Brian Ross and David Lowrie.

Commenting on the sale Mungo Guthrie, fieldsman at Lawrie and Symington, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase some exceptionally well-kept machinery. All the tractors are running and either fully restored or in pristine original condition. A great selection of vintage implements is also up for sale.

“The rarity of some of the tractors has sparked considerable interest from enthusiasts both here in the UK and from overseas. Some of these items have clearly captured the imagination of collectors and as a result we are expecting a very large turnout for the sale, so I would encourage anyone with an interest in vintage machinery to come along and get their seats early.”