Search

Good steady demand for cattle at Clogher

editorial image

Another good steady demand reported in all sections for an entry of 1106 cattle at Clogher Mart.

This weeks Highlights include Cow heifers selling to £1165-80 and £201 per 100kg Beef Cows sold to £1241 and £197 per 100kg Friesian Cows sold to £142 per 100kg Fat Bulls sold to £1647 and £139 per 100kg O/A Steers to £181 per 100kg for an 840kg AA. U/A Steers to £197 for a 700kg Ch. U/A Heifers to £218 for a 500kg AA. Store Bullocks sold to £1350 for a 650kg Lim.£207per 100kg Store Heifers to £1420 for a 650kg Ch. £218 per 100kg Weanling Steers/Bulls to £1080 for a 560kg B/B. and £252 per 100kg 410kg Ch. to £1035. Weanling Heifers to £910 for a 500kg Ch. and £219 for a 370kg Ch. to £810. Dairy Cows to £1760 three times Suckler outfits to £1900. Bull Calves to £490 for a Ch. and Heifer Calves to £475 for a Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING AS FOLLOWS:

Pomeroy Producer 580kg Sim. To £201. Ballygawley Producer 630kg Lim. To £197 and 730kg Lim. To £176 Dungannon Producer 530kg Lim. To £189. Blaney Producer 650kg Ch. to £188. Augher Producer 640kg Sim. To £188 and 640kg Sim. To £180. Carryduff Producer 570kg Ch. to £188 and 600kg Ch. to £170. Drumahoe Producer 550kg Daq. To £186. Pomeroy Producer 540kg Daq to £186. F.M.T Producer 620kg Lim. To £184. Killylea Producer 570kg AA. to £178. And 580kg AA. to £170. Killylea Producer 670kg B/B. to £177. Dungannon Producer 590kg AA. to £175. Pomeroy Producer 660kg Ch. to £167, 640kg Lim. To £164, and 560kg Lim. To £164. Dungannon Producer 430kg Sal. To £166.Cookstown Producer 710kg Lim. To £164 and 590kg Lim. To £162.

Other quality lots sold from £135 to £160 per 100kg

2nd quality lots sold from 114 to £132 per 100kg

Well fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £132 to £142 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £111 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £58 to £82 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: 800kg Daq. To £139. 1220kg Ch. to £135. 900kg Lim. To £134. 1020kg Ch. to £131. 1170kg AA. to £130. 940kg Sim. To £130. 1160kg Ch. to £127. 1020kg Ch. to £126. 970kg AA. to £119. 1060kg Ch. to £110. 930kg Fkv. To £109. 1020kg Ch. to £100.

FAT STEERS (overage): 840kg AA, to £181. 730kg Lim. To £178. 670kg Ch. to £175. 560kg Sim. To £173. 640kg Fr. To £170. 550kg Fkv. To £168. 470kg S/H. to £148. 500kg B/B. to £144. 850kg Fr. To £117. 670kg Fkv. To £108.

FAT STEERS (underage): 700kg Ch. to £197. 560kg Sim. To £195. 590kg B/B. to £191. 540kg AA. to £190. 490kg AA. to £190. 460kg Lim. To £187. 590kg Ch. to £181. 570kg Ch. to £181. 600kg Ch. to £181. 510kg AA. to £177. 480kg Her. To £168. 460kg S/H. to £157. 620kg Fkv. TO £146. 570KG fkv. To £146.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 500kg AA. to £218. 630kg B/B. to £214. 460kg AA. to £194. 520kg Ch. to £189. 430kg Lim. To £179. 540kg AA. to £178. 550kg AA. to £177. 540kg Lim. To £173. 490kg AA. to £171. 450kg AA. to £168. 490kg Lim. To £167. 540kg AA. to £167. 490kg Her. To £160. 650kg Hol. to £150. 510kg Fr. To £139.

STORE BULLOCKS

The strong demand continues in this section with forward lots selling to £1350 for a 650kg Lim. (£207 £1335 for 650kg Lim. (£205), £12880 for 640kg Sim. £1215 for 630kg for 630kg Ch. and £1195 for 610kg Ch. for J Jordan Dungannon. P E Quinn Pomeroy sold a 680kg Lim. To £1345700kg Ch. to £1300, and 640kg Lim. To £1245. Roy Hall Fivemiletown 690kg Lim. To £1390. C O Neill Moy 710kg Lim. To £1305680kg Sim. To £1280, 680kg B/B. to £1265 and 680kg Ch. to £1200. M B McPhillips Omagh 630kg Lim. To £1280. R A Elliott Dungannon 570kg Ch. to £1265. G W Allen Portadown 640kg Lim. To £1260, 630kg Lim. To £1235, 620kg Sim. To £1195, 590kg Lim. To £1195, and 580kg Lim. To £1180.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

R A Elliott Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £1085, 490kg Ch. to £1000, and 480kg Ch. to £975. J Lavery Aghalee 500kg Lim. To £1055. H Duggan Galbally 490kg Ch. to £1045, 490kg AA. to £1005, and 450kg Ch. to £970. D Alexander Strabane 480kg Ch. to £1000 and 440kg Ch. to £960. H McAnespie Aughnacloy 440kg Ch. to £990 and 450kg Lim. To £935. B O Rourke Dungannon 480kg Lim. To £980. M & N O Conner Augher 470kg AA. to £975, 430kg Lim. To £950, and 410kg AA. to £945. J McGinn Clogher 440kg Lim. To £965 and 460kg AA. to £940. R Robinson Banbridge 470kg S/H. to £960. Streamville Farm Lisburn 460kg Lim. To £960. A & M Daly Dungannon 420kg Lim. To £935.

STORE HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1420 for a 650kg Ch (£218) from I A Elliott Blaney J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 630kg Ch. to £1230. P E Quinn Pomeroy 620kg Ch. to £1190, 630kg Ch. to £1150, 600kg Sim. To £1135, 610kg Lim. To £1130, 570kg Lim. To £1130, and 580kg Lim. To £1120. Nigel Irwin Dungannon 580kg Lim. To £1180, 610kg Ch. to £1160, 50kg Lim. To £1120, and 580kg Ch. to £1100. J Lavery Aghalee 610kg Sal. To £1175, 620kg Lim. To £1150, 590kg Lim. To £1140, and 570kg Lim. To £1110. M B McPhillips Omagh 560kg Lim. To £1105. P J B Doyle Cabragh 550kg Lim. To £1105. B Maguire Newtownbutler 560kg Lim. To £1100.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

P J B Doyle Cabragh 490kg Lim. To £1000. Nigel Irwin Dungannon 480kg Ch. to £940 and 490kg Ch. to £920. M/S C&W Gallagher Tempo 470kg Ch. to £940. F H Owens Ballygawley 470kg Lim. To £925 and 450kg AA. to £850. P F Breen Trillick 450kg Ch. to £915 and 440kg Ch. to £805. P Donaghy Galbally 420kg Ch. to £875. Wm. Rankin Castlederg 460kg Ch. to £850. J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 460kg Ch. to £830. S Kelly Loughgall 450kg AA. to £830 and 470kg AA. to £765. P Loughran Galbally 420kg Daq. To £815. A Green Tempo 410kg Lim. To £800.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Lavery Aghalane 390kg Lim. To £800 and 370kg Lim. To £700. F H Owens Ballygawley 380kg Lim. To £795. S Kelly Loughgall 390kg Daq. To £780. P Donaghy Galbally 400kg Lim. To £770 and 380kg Lim. To £755. A Green Tempo 360kg Lim. To £660. E A Lindsay Florencecourt 330kg Shb. To £625.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal sold to a steady demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1080 for a 560kg B/B. and 500kg Ch. to £1070 for E McCaughey Fintona. D J Primrose Fivemiletown 410kg Ch. to £1035 and 420kg Lim. To £985. M Hackett Augher 450kg Ch. to £990 and 400kg Lim. To £870. G Goodwin Cabra 390kg Lim. To £980, 380kg Lim. To £970, and 400kg Lim. To £925. A Mc Ivor Dungannon 330kg Ch. to £965, 350kg Ch. to £950, and 330kg Ch. to £865. B McWilliams Seskinore 450kg Lim. To £960. P McBrien Lisnaskea 440kg Ch. to £950 and 440kg Sim. To £880. Brian McCullagh Greencastle 340kg Ch. to £910, 300kg Lim. To £830 and 330kg Ch. to £820. W Bingham Downpatrick 300kg Ch. to £825.

WEANLING HEIFERS: E McCaughey Fintona 500kg Ch. to £910. G Curran Brookeborough 370kg Ch. to £810 and 390kg Ch. to £800. M Hackett Augher 350kg Ch. to £770. Brian McCullagh Greencastle 300kg Ch. to £700, 280kg Ch. to £625, and 260kg Lim. To £560. J Gallagher Newtownstewart 320kg Ch. to £700. T & E O Hagan Eskra 290kg Lim. To £685 and 270kg Lim. To £570. K G Maze Lisburn 290kg Lim. To £680, 320kg Lim. To £600, and 290kg Lim. To £600. Wm. Bingham Downpatrick 300kg Ch. to £650, 250kg Ch. to £630, and 330kg Ch. to £595. J & D M Greenaway Portadown 290kg Lim. To £590, and 310kg Lim. To £550. Omagh Producer 270kg Lim. To £570.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good selection this week sold to a brisk demand with Calved Heifers selling to £1760 to G H Graham Kinawley Wm. Loughrin Caledon £1760 and £1680. H Morrison Brookeborough £1760. R Givan Dungannon £1650. J I McFarland Omagh £1580. T Dillon Beragh £1410 for Sbr. And £1340 for Ayr. Springing Heifers sold to £1290 and £1120 for S & J McGinley Eskra. Back Springers sold from £700 to £970.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A much larger entry this week sold to a top of £1900 for a Heifer & Bull Calf from John McKenna Dungannon Anthony Beggan Rosslea £1690 for 2010 Cow & Bull Calf. George Straghan Keady £1650 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf. Local Producer £1380 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf, £1330 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf, £1255 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf, and £1250 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf. K Holmes Portadown £1360 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf. Harold Erskine Ballygawley £1355 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf. K McManus Mackin £1300 for 2009 Cow & Bull Calf. Several other outfits sold from £880 to £1230.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A larger entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £490 for Ch. £455 for Lim. For a Dungannon Producer P J McMenamin Drumquin £440 for Her. P E & CO McQuaid Trillick £365 for Ch. I Little Lisbellaw £350 for Ch. E Brennan Kinawley £325 for Lim. J Courtney Maguiresbridge £325 for Lim. J J Cashel Trillick £275 for Lim. P Rodgers Tempo £260 for B/B. W McCreery Lisbellaw £250 for AA.

HEIFERS: Dungannon Producer £475 for Ch. and £470 for Lim. Walter Hogg Fivemiletown £400 for Lim. C McDonnell Cooneen £360 and £340 for Chars. Leslie Andrews Tempo £300 for B/B. S J Kelly Dungannon £280 for AA.

REARED BULLS: Wm. Bingham Downpatrick £670 for Ch. Dungannon Producer £635 for Ch. J Cassidy Kinawley £625 twice and £580 for Limms and £600 for Ch. D McKenna Fintona £605 for Lim. Ballygawley Producer £580 for Ch. and £540 and £535 for AAs. A McManus Kinawley £550 for Ch. Clogher Producer £535 and £490 for Limms and £490 and £470 for Chars. M Wylie Aughnacloy £460 for Sim.

REARED HEIFERS: Aughnacloy Producer £530, £510, £470 twice, £450 for Limms and £475, £440 and £430 for Chars. J Cassidy Kinawley £510 and £500 for Limms. P Doyle Trillick 410 for B/B. and £375 and £370 for Simms. M Wylie Aughnacloy £390 twice for Simms. F Kelly Ballygawley £390 for Her. P O Neill Castlederg £385 twice for B/Bs. Dungannon Producer £370 for Her.