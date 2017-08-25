Goodwood Estate sets new Southdown female record

The Southdown Sheep Society held their Premier Sale at Worcester Market on Saturday, August 12, with females proving to be the order of the day with breed enthusiasts witnessing a new female record set with a shearling ewe from the Goodwood Estate flock selling for 1,500gns.

Goodwood Duke’s Delight is by a Ridings sire and out of a home bred Southern Cross daughter. She’s already had a coveted show career to date for Chichester, Sussex-based Goodwood shepherd Nick Page as she’s notched up the reserve female championship as a lamb at the breed’s National Show last year, as well as ewe lamb champion last year at the East of England Smithfield Festival. Buyers here were Steve and Helen Smith of Welshpool, Powys.

Second top price at the Southdown Premier Show and Sale at Worcester was Goodwood Angle Delight, selling for 800gns.

Goodwood carried on a hot demand for their shearling females with the next selling for 800gns in the form of Goodwood Angel Delight, another by a Ridings tup, this time out of a Wyndham ewe. This one was knocked down to Edward Morgan, Carmarthen, while at 720gns Megan Chilcott, Highbridge, Somerset, bought Goodwood Daffodil. This one is by the 2014 Paris Show champion Rene and is out of a home bred ewe carrying East Dean bloodlines. Joining this one to Somerset with Megan was her sister, Goodwood Delphinium, bought for 620gns.

First time vendor to Worcester, Ben Collings made the journey up from Launceston, Cornwall and sold the best of his shearling ewes from his Wenfork flock for 660gns with this going to previous buyers Steve and Helen Smith. Her pen mate then traded at 520gns selling to D Gearm, Onley, Bucks.

Trade for shearling rams was selective and leading trade was a pair of rams from Jonathan Long’s Chaileybrook flock, Bishops Frome, Herefordshire. His sale leader at 780gns was a son of the French bred FR 200221 10187 ‘Sarkozy’ and is out of one of the flock’s successful flush ewes from the Golden Valley flock. This one has previously stood second at the National Show last year as a lamb and was sold on the day to Richard Windsor, Malpas, Shropshire.

Next best from the Chaileybrook flock was a ram bred by Celeste and Florence McKeague. This one is by a Brant ram and out of a Chaileybrook dam, selling for 750gns to Ken Smith, Pollington, Goole.

Third best price in the shearling rams was yet another from the Chaileybrook flock, this time home bred on both sides going back to original French lines. This one found a new home at 500gns with H and S Lakin, Wrexham.

The Goodwood team were back in the action in the ram lamb section selling to a top of 480gns for Goodwood Ebor, which found a new home with D and S Humphrey for their East Dean flock at Chichester, Sussex. Nick Page of Goodwood then bid 320gns for the best ram lamb from the Chaileybrook flock. This one is again French-bred and stood first at Royal Bath and West.

In the ewe lamb offering, Goodwood Ellie, a Ladywell Sam daughter, topped the trade selling for 400gns to Katherine Wheeler, Hereford. Two ewe lambs then followed from the same flock selling for 380gns, the first of which was Goodwood Eclipse, which joined the ewe lamb leader selling to Katherine Wheeler and Goodwood Elegant Girl, selling to J Miller, Marley, Glos.

Averages: 3 flock ewes £117.25; 44 shearling ewes £319.53; 24 ewe lambs £244.12; 13 shearling rams £361.03 and six ram lambs £308 (McCartneys).