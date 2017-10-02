Grab your cowboy boots as UK and Ireland’s biggest country music dance event

The biggest event of 2017 for all country music and jiving fans is just around the corner.

Next Friday, 6th October, thousands of country fans of all age-groups will descend upon the SSE Arena, for the much-anticipated Farmer’s Bash.

Derek Ryan

Sponsored by Newbridge Silverware’s new store in Arthur Street, Belfast, John Deere, CIP Insurance and Eurospar, the event is shaping up to be a sell-out - however there are some limited tickets still available.

Country music stars Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh and Robert Mizzell, powered by The Grassmen, who are all topping the bill of the Farmers Bash event, for this “first of its kind” event, are very excited.

Special guests also appearing at the event will be Marty Mone ‘Hit The Diff’ and country favourites Hugo Duncan and Country Harmony.

The Farmer Bash will take place on October 6th, 2017 at Belfast’s prestigious SSE Arena featuring popular, high-caliber country music artists and professional production values on a thunderous purpose built stage.

The Farmers Bash promises to be the ultimate country music event to be staged in Northern Ireland.

This ambitious event, presented by LSFX Productions, will be the UK and Ireland’s biggest ever indoor country music dance.

It’s expected to attract 10,000 country music and country jiving fans from across Ireland and beyond who want to see their musical heroes perform at the country party of a lifetime.

Event spokesperson Darren Gardiner from LSFX Productions said: “The Farmers Bash promises to be the ultimate country music event to be staged in Northern Ireland. It’s one massive stage, one massive dance floor and one massive party.” Limited tickets are on sale for the Farmers Bash priced at £28 and £30 and available from www.ticketmaster.ie, www.ssearenabelfast.com.