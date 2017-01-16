Greenmount Association’s annual charity fundraising event

Following on from the success of their Autumn Farm Walk, the Greenmount Association is pleased to announce they will be hosting The Greenmount Association annual charity fundraising event which will take place on Saturday, January 28, commencing at 7.30pm in The Royal Court Hotel, Portrush.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by the ABBA tribute act Björn Identity and compere for the evening will be well known comic actress from Belfast, Nuala McKeever. The night’s entertainment will also include a buffet supper. A number of fundraising activities will take place throughout the evening including a raffle with a selection of worthy prizes on offer.

Chairman of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Ian Crowe said: “The charity are delighted that the Greenmount Association have chosen them as the receiving charity of this annual fundraising event in January.”

Ian went on to say that they are hopeful that the service will be up and running in March and that it is estimated that this new service will save between 18 and 50 lives per year in Northern Ireland. However the cost will be in the region of £1.8 to £2 million hence the need to fundraise for this essential service.

As is normal for Greenmount Association activities there is strong interest for this charity event and it is anticipated that it will be a sell out. Tickets cost £25 each and early booking is advisable. To book tickets please contact Greenmount Campus on 028 9442 6700. This event is also open to non Greenmount Association members.

To be in with a chance to win two free tickets visit the Greenmount Association Facebook Page for more details. https://www.facebook.com/GreenmountAssociation