Groups meet to discuss Brexit

Earlier this year, the South Tyrone UFU group held their AGM. David McNeill, Dyan, has taken on the role as group chairman with Christopher Gill, Caledon Estate, being voted in as vice chairman.

Outgoing group chairman, Terence Fox, has now taken on the role as Co Tyrone chairman.

The South Tyrone Group recently met with the Armagh group to discuss Brexit. The presidential team, along with Wesley Aston, gave a very comprehensive review of the UFU’s discussion document on Brexit. A debate followed with members giving their views and asking pertinent questions. Many thanks to Christopher Gill, Caledon Estate for hosting the event.

The annual cereal competition was held earlier in the summer. The group would like to thank the judges David Bleakney and William Maye from Burkes of Cornascriebe for giving up their time to judge each of the competitions and to all members who entered. The winner of the winter barley competition was Neville Millar, Dungannon. The winners of the spring barley competition were Ian and Philip Loughrin, Dyan.

The Group once again attended Clogher Valley Show with much welcomed refreshments supplied to members from near and far. Congratulations to Kathryn Wilson, Fivemiletown who won the toy Claas tractor and Killbran Toy Trailers bale lifter and bale. Donations for refreshments were taken for NI Chest, Heart & Stroke. A cheque of £243.96 will be presented next week to the organisation.

Members are reminded that the South Tyrone UFU Family Fun Night & Steak Barbecue will be held on 2 September at Dungannon Rugby Club.

The group would like to congratulate Diane in our office who got married in June to Stuart Corrigan. We wish them both well for the future.

If you have queries about UFU membership or details about the Family Fun Night & Steak Barbecue, please contact Denise or Alison on 028 877 25973.