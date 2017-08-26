‘Growing concern in farming communities’

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has said the Tory Brexit agenda will devastate the agriculture sector and rural communities.

Speaking after meeting with farmers and rural organisations and stakeholders in East Londonderry, Martina Anderson said: “On Thursday I has a series of engagements with rural stakeholder groups across East Derry alongside my party colleague Caoimhe Archibald MLA.

“We met with the Roe Valley Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise Agency and members of the Coleraine Chamber to discuss the impact of Brexit on rural areas.

“We also held a public meeting in Ballerin where we heard the concerns of farmers and those living in rural areas about the Tory Brexit agenda.

“These engagements are part of my commitment to keeping rural communities up to date with what is happening in the Brexit negotiations and how it will impact them.

“In all of those engagements it is clear that there is widespread concern about the devastating impact Brexit will have on our agriculture industry, the agri-food sector, rural communities and our rural way of life.

“In short, the future of the agriculture sector is in serious jeopardy as a result of this reckless Brexit agenda.

“In order to protect it we need to secure special designated special status for the north within the EU,” she added.