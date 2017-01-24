‘Growth in demand confirms confidence is now returning’

Teemore Engineering is confirming a growth in demand across its entire product range.

“This reflects the confidence that is now returning at farm level,” said the company’s UK sales manager Ray Foy.

“Farmers are keen to invest in their businesses after two years of challenging prices. We supply a range of standard lines.”

But every farm is different. Sheds, pens and other farm facilities come in different shapes and have different dimensions.

“As a result, a one size fits all approach to fitting out a new livestock house does not meet the requirement of every customer,” said Ray Foy.

“In response we are now in a position to design, manufacture and install the specific equipment items that meet the exact specification of the house or shed to be fitted out. This is a customised service, which is already proving popular with our customers throughout Northern Ireland and beyond.

“The range of equipment items included in this bespoke package includes feed barriers, pen dividing gates, drinkers and our extensive range of cattle handling facilities.”

Ray also confirmed that a wide range of the Teemore products are eligible for Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme. These include cow cubicles, mattresses, slat rubber, portable animal handling systems and group calf hutches.

Teemore will have a major presence at Fintona Show 2017.

“All our main product lines will be on display,” said Ray Foy.

He went on to point out that there continues to be a growing demand for EasyFix slat rubber and the use of portable weigh bridges on farms here in Northern Ireland.

“We stock an expansive selection of both product options,” he stressed.

“Rubber will serve to dramatically improve animal comfort while it is in every farmers’ interest to know how his cattle are performing with the highest degree of accuracy.”

Meanwhile, the challenge of calf rearing has been made considerably easier for dairy farmers, throughout the UK and Ireland, courtesy of the launch by Teemore Engineering of the Agri-Plastics calf hutch range. Manufactured in Canada, the hutches are renowned internationally as the toughest of their kind on the market today.

“Both group and single calf options are available,” confirmed Ray Foy.

“What makes these hutches different is the quality of the plastic used in the manufacturing process. As a consequence, they have a 50% better impact strength, a longer life and being totally opaque, ensure high Ultra Violet protection at all times. In fact, the hutches come with a ten-year guarantee.”

In essence, the Agri-Plastics hutches guarantee the perfect environment in which to rear young calves.

Ray Foy again: “Each group hutch can cater for up to six calves. Innovative features include a unique roof-based variable ventilation system, plus operator access front and rear, to facilitate easy cleaning and feeding. The entrance at the rear is facilitated by a three-in-one door.

He concluded: “The Agri-Plastics hutches give farmers total control over their calf rearing practices.”