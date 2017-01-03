H&H Land and Property appoint senior farm business management consultant

H&H Land and Property have announced the appointment of Nick Prince as senior farm business management consultant.

In taking up this key position in January 2017, Mr Prince will be leading the company’s farm management team who operate across the North of England and the Scottish Borders.

Nick joins us with a vast range of technical practical expertise, together with a wide experience of agriculture in England and Scotland. He has the knowledge and background, which commands respect from all sides of agriculture, with both practical and recent experience of research and industry trends. Tim Parsons, Director of H&H Land and Property

Mr Prince brings with him extensive hands-on and academic experience of farming and rural issues. After managing the family farm for 15 years, which provided practical experience of dairy, sheep, beef and environment schemes, he returned to education and completed a BSc in Sustainable Land Use, an MSc in Environmental Technology and finally, a PhD in Town and Country Planning. The focus of the latter was local authority farms and their role as an industry entry mechanism.

In welcoming this rural specialist to the team, Tim Parsons, director of H&H Land and Property, said: “Nick joins us with a vast range of technical practical expertise, together with a wide experience of agriculture in England and Scotland. He has the knowledge and background, which commands respect from all sides of agriculture, with both practical and recent experience of research and industry trends. Nick will not only be of enormous value to clients, but he will add strength and support to the whole team here at H&H Land and Property.”

Since gaining his qualifications, Nick has been working as a lecturer at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in Aberdeen. This position focused on efficiency in the livestock sector, the development of agricultural and rural businesses, and the impact of policy intervention.

In confirming his position, Mr Prince said: “These are challenging times and I understand the many issues facing agricultural businesses as we head towards Brexit, and all the implications that will have for the industry. I believe I combine a unique mix of genuine agricultural practice with academic study and research, which I intend to use to support farmers and the rural sector across the areas in which H&H Land and Property operate.”

Mr Prince will continue farming beef cattle and sheep, whilst still participating with environmental schemes. In any spare time he has, he enjoys working his sheep dogs, cycling, football and travel.

His appointment further strengthens the depth and range of the services offered by H&H Land and Property over an expanding geographical area in the north of England, Scottish Borders and South West Scotland. Based in the H&H Land and Property offices in Carlisle Nick’s remit is to also support clients across the company’s offices in Durham, Kendal, Middleton-in-Teesdale, Wooler and Newtown St Boswells.

For further information about H&H Land and Property visit H&H Land and Property or or E-Mail info@hhland.co.uk.