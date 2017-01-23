Hampshire Downs look forward to 2017

Even with lambing just about to get into full swing there was a great turnout at the 2016 AGM of the Irish Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders Club, recently held in Dromore, Co Down.

The outgoing chairman Allen McFadden was thanked by the members for all his hard work in developing the club and promoting the Hampshire Down breed in Ireland over the last three years.

Josephine Wray congratulates Olive Mercer

Josephine Wray a long time member of the club was elected, as the new chairwoman and young Jonathan Fletcher as the new vice chairman.

Breed club stalwarts Olive Mercer and Vicky McFadden continue as treasurer and secretary.

After the AGM formalities the newly appointed chairwoman Josephine Wray presented the end of year show team point’s awards.

The results are as follows:

Allen McFadden being congratulated by new chairwoman Josephine Wray with some of his awards for the year

Moneycarragh Trophy - For the most successful show ram

1st Hannah Robinson, joint 2nd Jim, Ann and Jonathan Fletcher and Kevin and Anna McCarthy

Anniversary Rose Bowl - For best female show team

1st Kevin and Anna McCarthy, 2nd Jim, Ann and Johnathan Fletcher, 3rd Hannah Robinson

Jim Fletcher right with son Jonathan left receiving awards from Josephine Wray centre

Schering Plough Trophy - For team gaining the most points at three shows

1st Kevin and Anna McCarthy, 2nd Jim, Ann and Jonathan Fletcher, 3rd Hannah Robinson

A W Ennis Shield - Sire referencing flock

1st Kevin and Anna McCarthy

Tyrone Crystal Novice Trophy

1st Rodney Wilson, 2nd Danny McAleese

National UK and Ireland Flock Competition Results

Allen and Vicky McFadden’s Ashley flock from Banbridge were presented with the new Hibernian Crystal trophy for being the highest placed Irish flock in the 2016 UK and Ireland flock competition.

They were also judged as being the best small flock and then went on to be runners up in the overall competition.

In the various categories they finished second in the best breeding ewes section, second in the best older ewes, and first with their shearling ewes.

Other noteworthy results from the National flock competition are as follows:

The Loughan Moss flock of Messrs Jim, Ann and Jonathan Fletcher from Comber were awarded second place in the medium flock.

The Ballyvester flock of Mrs Liz Robinson and daughters Donaghadee, finished second in the small flock category.

Tony McGrath from Dungannon, whose Clogherny flock shearling ewes were placed second best.

Ballycreelly flock of Kevin and Anna McCarthy finished second in large flock and second best in ewe lambs.

Peter Lawson from Boardmills was placed 3rd in the large flock class.

Finally newly elected chairwoman Josephine remarked: “It is fantastic to see so many of our local flocks being successful in this nationwide competition.

“It is great that many sheep farmers are now using Hamp rams to take full advantage of these top class genetics available on their doorstep.”