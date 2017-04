The Hampshire Down spring lamb show and sale was recently held at Rathfriland Co-op mart.

The champion pair title was claimed by Hannah Robinson, from Donaghadee, Co Down, with Colin Irwin, from Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh, collecting the reserve.

The second placed crossbred pair was from Evan and Lisa Haugh, from Gilford, Co Down, with John and Olive Mercer, from Dromara, Co Down, providing the second placed purebred pair.