Harper Adams lunch

Pictured on the steps of the Adair Arms, Ballymena, on Saturday, are some of the students who are about to begin their university career at Harper Adams University in two weeks time.

A “pub lunch” attended by over 30 students and their parents was organised by Harper Adams in Ireland, the Association of Harper graduates in Ireland.

Students were able to meet for the first time and gain some insights on settling in and life at Harper from present students Lauren Milligan and Anna Carmichael, both from Larne, returning to Harper for their final year.

Pictured back (left to right) are Adam Reader, Co. Armagh, studying Agriculture; Clare Mawhinney, Co. Antrim, studying Agriculture with Animal Science; Laura Stewart, Co. Down, studying Food Technology with Nutrition; Rodney Phair, Co. Fermanagh, studying Agriculture; Lewis Rodgers, Co. Down, studying Agriculture. Middle row (left to right). Megan Agnew, Co. Antrim, studying Food Technology with Nutrition; Emily Moore, Co. Down, studying Agri-Food Marketing & Business Studies; Alexander Martin, Co. Down, studying Agriculture with Farm Business Management; Colla McDonnell, Co. Antrim, studying Agricultural Engineering. Front row (left to right) David Galway, Co. Londonderry, studying Animal Science; Aine Crossley, Co. Antrim, studying Bio-Veterinary Science; Callum Patterson,Co. Antrim, studying Agriculture with Mechanisation, James Boyd, Co. Down, studying Agriculture with Animal Science.