Harry’s wedding proposal is outstanding in its field

When it comes to proposals and wedding pictures farmers really are outstanding in their field!

We’ve seen brides and grooms made from round bales, pedigree cattle in the wedding pictures and of course the ever-popular tractor shot featuring an array of the most popular marques.

Stephanie and Harry

Harry Thompson, from Randalstown, son of Henry and Dorothy Thompson, recently proposed to Loanends girl Stephanie McCollam, daughter of Stephen and Jane McCollam, using an innovative technique.

Harry farms dairy, beef and sheep at home and thought it would be very fitting to use three of his flock to propose, as Stephanie’s family breed their own Pedigree Texel and Commercial flocks.

Of course she said yes!