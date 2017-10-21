Plans are in place for the harvest weekend at Cargycreevy Presbyterian Church.

Details are as follows:

Harvest Morning Service will take place Sunday 22nd October 2017 at 12.30pm with preacher Rev L A Patterson.

A Harvest Evening Service will be held on Sunday 22nd October 2017 at 7pm when the guest preacher will be The Very Rev Dr Donald Patton

A Harvest Supper Service will take place on Monday 23rd October 2017 at 8pm and will feature a night of praise and worship with Seymour Street Methodist Male Voice Choir. The preacher will be Rev L A Patterson. Harvest supper will be in the hall afterwards

Everyone is welcome to attend.