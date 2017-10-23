Hat-trick for Mullan Texels as Markethill champion

The Northern Ireland Texel Club returned to Markethill recently for their Club Show and Sale, sponsored by Fane Valley Co-Op.

Judge for the evening was young breeder Robbie Foster, Springhill Texels, Castlederg.

Making his first choice in the Shearling Ram category, Robbie presented his first place rosette to Martin Cromie, Tullyear, for his Largy Wolverine son out of a Drumgooland dam which later went on to claim the Fane Valley Reserve Champion.

Mr Cromie later sold his exhibit to M Nelson for 440gns.

James Smyth, Forthill Texels stood next in the shearling line-up with a Farmhill U Boyo son with third place going to Robert Boyd’s Sheepbridge shearling, a Poseyhill Wee Wally son.

Taking the Fane Valley Championship for the third year running was the Hanthorn Family’s Mullan exhibit. Selling to pedigree breeder William Herdman, the Hanthorn’s Deveronvale Warrior son out of a Mullan Supremacy ewe changed hands for the top price of the evening at 1200gns.

Next in line-up for a rosette was Stewart Ferris, Bellefield Texels, with a lamb sired by Auldhouseburn Yakuza which later sold to Lorraine McKibben for 380gns. Taking third place was James Herdman with his Clarks Wagner son.

Trade for lambs averaged 363gns for 10 rams.

Show Results Sponsored by Fane Valley Co-Op

Overall Champion: Hanthorn Family, Mullan

Reserve Champion: M Cromie, Tullyear

Shearling Ram Class: 1st M Cromie Tullyear; 2nd James Smyth Forthill.

Open Ram Lamb Class: 1st Hanthorn Family, Mullan; 2nd Stewart Ferris, Bellefield; 3rd W&J Herdman, Templepark; 4th M Cromie, Tullyear; 5th N Ardis, Milburn; 6th Martin McConville, Glenhone

The club would like to thank Fane Valley for sponsoring the event.