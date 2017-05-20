Have your say on future agri policy

The Ulster Farmers’ Union wants to hear farmers’ views on the discussion paper it published recently outlining options for a new domestic agriculture policy post-brexit.

UFU president Barclay Bell (pictured) said: “Brexit means change and we must start planning for the future. Everyone is familiar with the main issues - trade, the border, access to labour, regulations and direct support.

“We continue to work on these and this discussion paper is the first step in a process looking at a new domestic agricultural policy and in particular future direct support structures. Farming plays a vital role in the economy, rural communities and managing the countryside and it is crucial that politicians listen to farmers in order to get Brexit right for agriculture.”

Farmers can submit their views via an on-line feedback form on the UFU website. “We want to hear from you. Brexit is the biggest thing to happen to agriculture in 40 years and it is vital that you have your say. We will also be organising meetings with members over the summer to discuss the paper further,” says the UFU president.

The online form is open to submissions from individuals only. The UFU will also be meeting with other local industry and environmental stakeholders to get their views.