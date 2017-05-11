Hedgecutting and spraying innovations

Blaney Agri are pleased to be exhibiting at the Balmoral Show, stand B3 where they will be launching their new compact hedge cutter and updated deluxe spray boom range.

Designed and manufactured in Ballymena, Co Antrim the Blaney Agri range of tractor machinery is expanding, offering livestock and grassland farmers a growing selection of innovative machines for cutting and shredding, feeding and bedding, aerating, weed control, swathing and sweeping.

The Blaney Compact hedge cutter is equipped with a fingerbar trimmer, featuring a low friction, self-lubricating design which is easy to drive and reduces wear and associated maintenance costs. This also gives enhanced performance even on older tractors with less oil flow. It is ideal for smaller or compact tractors for lighter hedge cutting tasks where a flail head is not required.

The Blaney Agri range offers the farming community a sprayer (400L- 1200L) that will outperform any cheap Eastern European import and compete favourably on price with established brands.

The Blaney TGS sprayer range is equipped with high specification pumps and a high performance control system. The newest model of deluxe booms will be on display showcasing their clever design which offers welcome protection for the nozzles from accidental damage and to avoid additional calibration requirements. This design also incorporates an anti-drift function by protecting the exit point of the nozzle for a more accurate and efficient spray pattern. As with all Blaney booms, these deluxe models are equipped with a breakaway in both directions, with an auto reset function in case of collision with an obstacle. The new boom design allows for adjustable height and angle settings of the outer sections. This helps protect your investment by allowing you to make adjustments to keep within the boundaries of the new test regulations where little allowance is given for errors in alignment.

With thoughts turning to silage season, and the concern for unpredictable weather the Blaney SwathAir is likely to get strong interest. With sward rebuilding technology, this machine has been developed to improve the wilting process for increased dry matter content for faster, better, cheaper silage.

The Blaney Agri stand, B3 will be showcasing a selection of their wide range of machinery including, SwathAir grass conditioner, 800L sprayer/12m deluxe boom, Power Shredder Mowers, Forager X10 Bale Unroller, Contractor hedgecutter, Compact hedge cutter. If you would like to find out more about the Blaney Agri range, request a brochure or DVD please call 028 2587 2801, or visit www.blaneyagri.com where you can browse the range and view video footage of the machines. You can also follow both companies on twitter and Facebook.