Hereford Club presentation night

Friday, October 13, saw the annual Northern Ireland Hereford Association Dinner and awards ceremony take place at the Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim.
With over 70 in attendance it proved to be one of the best supported evenings to date.
Special guests on the night were the retiring secretary David Prothero and the new Hereford Society’s first Chief executive James Sage and a representative from the Children’s Heartbeat Trust who was presented with a cheque on the evening for £3,421.
James, who joins from organic certifiers, The Soil Association said: “I’m very much looking forward to joining the Society and working with the team at Hereford House, the Council and the breeders who are the heart of the breed. This is an exciting era within UK and global agriculture and I believe there will be a prominent role for the Hereford to play in post Brexit UK agriculture, capitalising on the breed’s many wonderful attributes to further develop sustainable profitable systems for farmers.”
He also wants to work closely with the Northern Ireland breeders as they have the best percentage in the U.K of providing breeding bulls into the dairy sector.
Retiring secretary David Prothero spoke fondly of his time over the last 40 years as he received a large Belfast Crystal vase from the NI association in appreciation for his dedication to the society. He recalled memories from great friendships with longstanding members such as Ivan Haire and John McMordie. He also wished the new chief executive great success in his new role.
Awards on the evening where presented by David Prothero before the band played into the small hours. Bull of the year went to Ciaran Kerrs Mullaghdoopoll 1 Elite and the Female of the year to Courtney Halliday’s Corraback Joan 15th, with the overall Herd of the year being won yet again by J&W McMordie to name but a few.
Wenlock Cup for January sale champion: Hunter Stewart
Omagh Mart Cup for April sale champion: The McMordie family, Saintfield
The Sydney Mawhinney Cup Best Poll Animal UK bred att the Royal Ulster: JE RI & W Haire
The F W McMordie Cup for the Junior Champion at the Royal Ulster: J & W McMordie
National Show Awards
News Letter Rose Bowl for the Champion: Courtney Halliday
The Barron Cup for the Junior Female: Courtney Halliday
The Ralston Cup for the Best Heifer Exhibitor Bred: Mark Moore
Clow Cup Best Group of 3 Exhibitor Bred: Mark Moore
Robinson & O’Kane Cup Exhibitor gaining most points: Mark Moore
Stock Person Shield Best Under 18: Marcus Murdock
The Robert Clarke Cup Best Poll Animal Exhibitor Bred: A &A Armour
The NIHBA Cup Calf Champion: Ciaran Kerr
Calf Show
The Kerridge Cup Female Champion: T& S Andrews
The McCaffrey Cup Male Champion: J &W McMordie
The Christie Cup Young Handler Under 18: Marcus Murdock
Yearly Awards
The Bull Of The Year Cup: Ciaran Kerr (Mullaghdoo Poll 1 Elite)
Reserve: Mark Moore
The Robert Haire Cup Poll Bull Of The Year: Ciaran Kerr (Mullaghdoo Poll 1 Elite)
Reserve: Ciaran Kerr (Kinnego 1 Pharo)
The TT Simpson Cup Horned Bull Of The Year: Mark Moore (Annaghbeg Domino)
Reserve: G & W Burleigh (Benaughlin Norman)
The Mount Stewart Cup Female Of The Year: Courtney Halliday (Corraback Joan 15Th)
Reserve: A J Farms (Lusky 1 Honour)
The A S O’Connor Cup Horned Female Of The Year: Courtney Halliday (Corraback Joan 15th)
Reserve: Mark Moore (Annaghbeg Pansy)
The Hw Coates Cup Poll Female Of The Year: A J Farms (Lusky 1 Honour)
Reserve: B & G Watson (Barnburn 1 Marigold)
The Ulster Bank Rose Bowl Progeny Pairs Of The Year: M Richmond
Reserve : Mark Moore
The Haven Cup for the Sire Of The Year: Solpoll 1 Dynamite, J & W McMordie
The Cuddy Cup For The Overall Herds Competition Winner: J & W McMordie
Novice Award: A J Farms (J Gill)
Reserve: Courtney Halliday
Summer Show Champion Awards
Royal Ulster - JE RI & W Haire
Ballymoney - Ian McFadden
Newry - Marcus Murdock
Antrim - Courtney Halliday
Omagh & Enniskillen - Mark Moore
Ballymena, Lurgan, Armagh, Saintfield, Castlewellan & Clogher Valley - Ciaran Kerr.
