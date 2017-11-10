Hereford Club presentation night

Friday, October 13, saw the annual Northern Ireland Hereford Association Dinner and awards ceremony take place at the Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim.

With over 70 in attendance it proved to be one of the best supported evenings to date.

Special guests on the night were the retiring secretary David Prothero and the new Hereford Society’s first Chief executive James Sage and a representative from the Children’s Heartbeat Trust who was presented with a cheque on the evening for £3,421.

James, who joins from organic certifiers, The Soil Association said: “I’m very much looking forward to joining the Society and working with the team at Hereford House, the Council and the breeders who are the heart of the breed. This is an exciting era within UK and global agriculture and I believe there will be a prominent role for the Hereford to play in post Brexit UK agriculture, capitalising on the breed’s many wonderful attributes to further develop sustainable profitable systems for farmers.”

He also wants to work closely with the Northern Ireland breeders as they have the best percentage in the U.K of providing breeding bulls into the dairy sector.

Retiring secretary David Prothero spoke fondly of his time over the last 40 years as he received a large Belfast Crystal vase from the NI association in appreciation for his dedication to the society. He recalled memories from great friendships with longstanding members such as Ivan Haire and John McMordie. He also wished the new chief executive great success in his new role.

Awards on the evening where presented by David Prothero before the band played into the small hours. Bull of the year went to Ciaran Kerrs Mullaghdoopoll 1 Elite and the Female of the year to Courtney Halliday’s Corraback Joan 15th, with the overall Herd of the year being won yet again by J&W McMordie to name but a few.

Wenlock Cup for January sale champion: Hunter Stewart

Omagh Mart Cup for April sale champion: The McMordie family, Saintfield

The Sydney Mawhinney Cup Best Poll Animal UK bred att the Royal Ulster: JE RI & W Haire

The F W McMordie Cup for the Junior Champion at the Royal Ulster: J & W McMordie

National Show Awards

News Letter Rose Bowl for the Champion: Courtney Halliday

The Barron Cup for the Junior Female: Courtney Halliday

The Ralston Cup for the Best Heifer Exhibitor Bred: Mark Moore

Clow Cup Best Group of 3 Exhibitor Bred: Mark Moore

Robinson & O’Kane Cup Exhibitor gaining most points: Mark Moore

Stock Person Shield Best Under 18: Marcus Murdock

The Robert Clarke Cup Best Poll Animal Exhibitor Bred: A &A Armour

The NIHBA Cup Calf Champion: Ciaran Kerr

Calf Show

The Kerridge Cup Female Champion: T& S Andrews

The McCaffrey Cup Male Champion: J &W McMordie

The Christie Cup Young Handler Under 18: Marcus Murdock

Yearly Awards

The Bull Of The Year Cup: Ciaran Kerr (Mullaghdoo Poll 1 Elite)

Reserve: Mark Moore

The Robert Haire Cup Poll Bull Of The Year: Ciaran Kerr (Mullaghdoo Poll 1 Elite)

Reserve: Ciaran Kerr (Kinnego 1 Pharo)

The TT Simpson Cup Horned Bull Of The Year: Mark Moore (Annaghbeg Domino)

Reserve: G & W Burleigh (Benaughlin Norman)

The Mount Stewart Cup Female Of The Year: Courtney Halliday (Corraback Joan 15Th)

Reserve: A J Farms (Lusky 1 Honour)

The A S O’Connor Cup Horned Female Of The Year: Courtney Halliday (Corraback Joan 15th)

Reserve: Mark Moore (Annaghbeg Pansy)

The Hw Coates Cup Poll Female Of The Year: A J Farms (Lusky 1 Honour)

Reserve: B & G Watson (Barnburn 1 Marigold)

The Ulster Bank Rose Bowl Progeny Pairs Of The Year: M Richmond

Reserve : Mark Moore

The Haven Cup for the Sire Of The Year: Solpoll 1 Dynamite, J & W McMordie

The Cuddy Cup For The Overall Herds Competition Winner: J & W McMordie

Novice Award: A J Farms (J Gill)

Reserve: Courtney Halliday

Summer Show Champion Awards

Royal Ulster - JE RI & W Haire

Ballymoney - Ian McFadden

Newry - Marcus Murdock

Antrim - Courtney Halliday

Omagh & Enniskillen - Mark Moore

Ballymena, Lurgan, Armagh, Saintfield, Castlewellan & Clogher Valley - Ciaran Kerr.