Herefords off to a flying start

Friday saw the start of the season for Northern Ireland Hereford Association’s Premier Show and Sale sponsored by Danske Bank.

With over 28 entries from 13 top breeder’s the first of the association’s events didn’t disappoint the spectators and buyers alike.

Judge George Workman from Garvagh had the difficult task of picking his Champion and reserve as all bulls presented on the day were of quality and class.

His Supreme Champion went to SH Stewart’s Thornbank 1 Might Man. “For a bull of 23 months, he is well grown, correct and showed class when in the ring,” stated George. Sired by Solpoll 1 Dynamite from the McMordie herd he certainly has his father’s genes. The 2016 1st prize winner from the National show later went under the hammer and achieved the top price on the day of 4100 guineas.

Overall Reserve Champion went to Norman McMordie and family with River-dale 1 Neptune. Sired by the prolific Panmure 1 Henry this August 2015 born bull was packed with style and certainly had ring presence.

Trade on the day was healthy with a 75% clearance of bulls going under the gavel and an average of £2300. Champion Thornbank 1 Mighty Man was sold for 4100 guineas to the pedigree herd of W McCrabbe, Raphoe, Co Donegal. Dorepoll 1 Lawman bred by JE & RI & W Haire sold for 2500 guineas to O & I Hawe of Knockloughrim. Reserve Champion of Norman McMordie River Dale 1 Neptune was bought by J H Fraser from Belfast for 2300 guineas. D R Wilson’s two bulls, Lisrace Lifeguard 16th went for 2400 guineas to Montgomery Bros of Eglington and Lisrace Liberty 15th for 2200 guineas to James Eakin of Moy.

CLASS RESULTS

Overall Supreme Champion Thornbank 1 Mightyman SH Stewart

Reserve Champion River Dale 1 Neptune McMordie Family

Class 2: 1st ​Thornbank 1 Mighty Man ​SH Stewart; 2nd ​Lisrace Liberty 15th ​​DR Wilson; 3rd​ Drumantee Frantom ​​J Conlon; 4th ​Drumantee Mojo​​J Conlon

Class 3: 1st ​Drumantee Force​​J Conlon; 2nd ​Lisrace Lifeguard​​ DR Wilson; 3rd ​Newtownbutler 1 Lightening ​T Mohan

Class 4: 1st ​Drumantee Yahoo​​ J Conlon; 2nd ​Barnburn 1 Monopoly​ B & G Watson; 3rd ​Drumantee Massey​​ J Conlon

Class 5: 1st ​Cullamore 1 Harvey ​​R McKenna; 2nd ​Black Water Major ​​S & N Heatrick; 3rd ​Holland Hector 1921​​ B & K Holland; 4th ​Holland Sergeant​​ B & K Holland

Class 6: 1st ​River Dale 1 Neptune ​​McMordie Family; 2nd ​Barnburn 1 Neptune ​​B & G Watson