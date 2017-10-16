High price for Drumgooland flock

There was a continued demand for Texel Rams at the Northern Ireland Club show and sale at Ballymena recently when the top price was given for a ram lamb from Paul O’Connor’s Drumgooland Flock, Seaforde.

Drumgooland Advertiser, a Statin Yasmin son out of an Oberstain Usain Bolt daughter stood fourth in judge Alistair Breen’s pre-sale judging line-up.

This sought after lamb generated competitive bidding among pedigree breeders eventually being knocked down to join Adrian Liggett’s Corbo Flock Seskinore for 2000gns.

Next best for the money and also claiming the overall Tullivin Growvite Champion was a Milnbank Womaniser son from Ballymena breeders Messrs J&R Currie, Tullagh Texels. Out of a Mossvale Visa ewe this lamb also joins a pedigree flock, Garvetagh Hill Texels owned by Gary Rankin, Castlederg, for 900gns. Alastair Gault, Forkins Texels claimed Mr Breen’s Tulliven Growvite Reserve Champion and was next in line to pocket the money for his Halbeath Woody son out of a Knock Travis ewe. Once again joining a pedigree flock this lamb was purchased by the judge and heads to Tempo to join Alistair Breen’s Drumderg Texel Flock for 800gns. Ram lambs sold to average 347gns for 55 lots.

Leading the way in the Shearling Ram class both in the judging and the sale ring was Henry Gamble’s Springwell Texel exhibit, a Bradleys Underworld son. This strong shearling heads across the sea to Beoch Farmers, Beoch Farm Stranraer for 850gns.

Demand for shearling rams continued with Austin Shaw, Fairmount Texels, Larne selling Templepark Yumizumi, a Clarks Wagner son out of an Oberstown Usain Bolt daughter for 700gns to John Magee, Larne. Selling for the same money to F Sloan, Kilkeel, was Messrs M&J Watson, Hillhead Texels, Co Down homebred shearling ram out of a Tamnamoney Regan dam. From the same pen and also selling for 700gns was the judge’s third place Shearling Ram exhibit, an Innishrush Volvo son out of a Mainview Sundance ewe. Demand for shearlings remained good with quality sheep selling well with increased averages on last year of 473gns for 28 and a 93% clearance rate.

The club would like to thank John Gribben, Tullivin Growvite, for his kind sponsorship of this year’s sale.

Show results sponsored by Tullivin Growvite:

Overall Champion: J&R Currie with Ram Lamb

Reserve Champion: A Gault with Ram Lamb

Shearling Ram Class: 1st Henry Gamble, Springwell; 2nd Robert Mulligan, Brague; 3rd Messrs M&J Watson, Hillhead; 4th Millar & McComb & J McComb, Millcomb; 5th John Watson, Duvarren; 6th Marshall & Sarah Riley, Tullyhubbert

Open Ram Lamb Class: 1st, Messrs J & R Currie, Tullagh; 2nd, Alastair Gault, Forkins; 3rd, Mark Patterson, Alderview; 4th, Paul O’Connor, Drumgooland; 5th, Richard Henderson, Ballynahone; 6th, Beth & Jack Gault, Cherryvale.

Leading prices

Shearling Rams: H Gamble 900gns, A Shaw 700gns; 620gns; 540gns, M&J Watson 700gns; 700gns; 580gns, R Mulligan 650gns; 500gns, J Watson 650gns; 520gns, E, M & R Shaw 620gns, M&S Riley 600gns, P O’Connor 580gns, I Millar 550gns, A Gault 500gns

Ram lambs: P O’Connor 2000gns, J&R Currie 900gns, A Gault 800gns 400gns, JM Stewart 680gns, N Ross 500gns 420gns, B&J Gault 480gns, A Shaw 450gns, M/S M&J Watson 450gns, R Henderson 450gns, J&J Wilson 450gns, J Minford 400gns, M Patterson 400gns, B Bell 380gns, McKinney Bros 350gns.