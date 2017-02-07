High standard of Limousin calves on show

The Limousin breed was well represented at the second Pedigree Calf Fair and Beef NI Expo held at the RUAS, Balmoral Showgrounds, Belfast.

A very high standard of Limousin calves was exhibited at the event demonstrating excellence in breeding and the calibre for the future.

Ballyrobin Lugs, First senior heifer and senior champion

This premier show is a great opportunity for local breeders to showcase premium quality pedigree calves to potential buyers ahead of the show and sale season which kicks off this month.

Judging the Limousins on the day was in the very capable hands of the NI Limousin Cattle Club president Mr Jim Quail of the Linderg Pedigree Herd, Banbridge, Co Down. Jim commented on the senior and junior champions: “Both females displayed good feminine qualities and will go on to be great breeding cows in the future within their respective herds.”

Senior champion winner was Ballyrobin Lugs, an October 2015 Netherhall007 daughter. Her dam Ballyrobin Estee also bred two overall champion winners at the British Limousin Cattle Society Ballymena sales in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Ballyrobin Lugs was exhibited by her owner Joan Gilliland, Antrim.

Reserve senior champion was secured by Trueman Lute, a September 2015 Haltcliffe Hitec daughter out of the home-bred Trueman Foxfort. Trueman Lute was exhibited by Henry Trueman and Sons, Newry.

Junior champion winner went to Carnanagh Mia, a Jan 2016 Ampertaine Foreman daughter and bred from Glenrock Cellest. Carnanagh Mia was exhibited by M S and A Donaghy, Crossmaglen, Newry.

Reserve junior champion was Rayderjem Maverick, a February 2016 Haltcliffe Doctor son and bred from Goldies Innocent. Rayderjem Maverick was exhibited by D and R McFarland, Tirquin, Omagh.

The NI Limousin Cattle club would like to congratulate all the winners and thank the Pedigree Calf Fair Beef Expo NI for organising another successful show.

Results:

Class 37 - Bull born on or after 01/09/15 and on or before 31/12/15

1 J and S Allen, Derg Lance, sired by Brutus Hashtag

2 Derek Hume, Culnagechan Lionheart, sired by Carmorn CoPilot

3 J I and S J McGeehan, Slieve Lennox, sired by Wilodge Enrico

Class 38 - Heifer born on or after 01/09/15 and on or before 31/12/15

1 Joan Gilliland, Ballyrobin Lugs, sired by Netherhall DoubleOSeven

2 Henry Savage and Sons Trueman Lute, sired by Haltcliffe Hitec

3 Joan Gililand, Ballyrobin Lovejoy, sired by Wilodge Cerberus

Class 39 - Bull born between 01/01/16 and 31/03/16

1 D and R McFarland, Rayderjem Maverick, sired by Haltcliffe Doctor

2 B O’Kane and Sons, Keady View Mighty, sired by Ampertaine Foreman

3 P and P McDonald, Tullyglush Majestic, sired by Ampertaine Elgin

Class 40 - Heifer born between 01/01/16 and 31/03/16

1 M S and A Donaghy, Carnanagh Mia, sired by Amptertaine Foreman

2 Rachel Robinson, Lisbracken Madison, sired by Swarland Eddie

3 M S and A Donaghy, Carnanagh Mini, sired by Goldies Comet

Class 42 - Heifer calf born after 01/04/16

1 P and P McDonald, Tullyglush Milli, sired by Ampertaine Elgin

2 Stephen McGookin and Sons, Ballycairn Melissa, sired by Wellhouse Elm.