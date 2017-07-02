Highland Show success for the Glen Cowie herd

The Glen Cowie Aberdeen Angus herd, recently established by Iain Colville, a local boy who has returned to Newtownards, has been successful at the Royal Highland Show 2017.

On Thursday Belhaven Zepher, the best female at Balmoral this year, was given first in her class and awarded The Haviestoun Challenge Cup as best Aberdeen Angus cow. She was also part of the successful team of three in the Native Interbreed Competition, which came third.

Taugh Blane Blackbird Special was second in her class of 14 heifers. The success of the Glen Cowie herd attracted the keen attention of delegates drawn from Aberdeen Angus farmers across the world who were attending the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s World Forum, with particular interest from Romania, America and Ireland.

Iain Colville said: “At the show there were a lot of excellent cows from established herds across the UK, and to be awarded The Haverston Cup for showing the best cow is a tremendous honour. It was great to put Newtownards at the forefront of the world stage in the Angus world.”

Gary Hanna, stockman, said: “The cow is a superb example of an Angus cow worthy of the award, and we look forward to building on our successes from both the Royal Ulster and the Royal Highland Shows. It has been a fantastic year for the herd.”