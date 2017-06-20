Hillsborough Farmers’ Market returns for summer 2017

Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is set to return to the heritage village for summer on the last Saturday of June, July and August, trading from 10am-3pm.

Funded by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, the Farmers’ Markets will be held in the picturesque setting of the tree-lined avenue leading to The Fort, appropriately named, Dark Walk Lane.

We are delighted to host the return of Hillsborough Farmers Market once again for the summer and it is heartening to see that there will be some new producers taking part this year. Councillor Uel Mackin, Chairman, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Development Committee

Visitors to the market can expect to find an abundance of local, fresh, seasonal and artisan foods from primary and artisan producers, and there will also be a specialised horticultural offering.

Each market will have a slightly different flavour and an impressive bill of fare is lined up with 35 producers taking part over the three dates.

All tastes and dietary needs will be catered for whether it is the finest aged rib eye steak, the cheeseboard for Saturday night, weekend treats for big and small, vegan, gluten or dairy free, there is something for everyone.

Legendary status market traders coming along will include the ever-popular small batch artisan producers, Mike’s Fancy Cheese, Passion Preserved, Go Yeast, Tom & Ollie and Castlescreen Farm to name a few.

This year’s market will also feature Barn and Bread, The Fabulous Food Factory, The Hatch, Hills Mix Tape and The Oyster Catcher all upping the ante on the street food offer.

“Grown here not flown here” has never been more appropriately used with the food producers involved committed to provenance and sourcing ingredients as locally as possible.

“We hope that the summer markets will attract visitors from a wide catchment area to come and spend a few hours visiting all that Hillsborough Village has to offer.”

Commenting on the market, Jonny Cuddy, of Ispini Charcuterie, said: “Farmers’ Markets such as this one right on Ispini’s doorstep, are an essential route to market for us, especially in our first year in business. The opportunity to sell directly to customers both in terms of sales and feedback is really a rewarding way to do business and it essential for us to continue to thrive and generate employment in the local area.”

Shopping at a Farmers’ Market is a very social way to spend an hour or two on a Saturday.

With stall holders selling everything from in-season fruit and vegetables to specialist small batch artisan produce.

Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is a great way to get the food shop underway and at the same time discover new foods, support and eat local.

