Hilltown cattle top out at £1150

The Hilltown Spring Show and Sale 2017 had a full yard of tremendous cattle, with a packed ringside providing a mighty trade.

Maiden Heifers from the well known Jalex herd of James Alexander added to the quality stock that was on show which topped at £1150.

Peter Farnon pictured with judge Martin Rafferty

The Show prize winners

Bullocks: 1st, £1110 for 454kg (244ppk) From Sean Sloan Kilkeel; 2nd, £1205 for 530kg (204ppk) From Desmond McPolin Hilltown; 3rd, £1055 for 458kg (230ppk) From Desmond McPolin Hilltown.

Heifers: 1st and overall Champion, £1030 for 466kg (221ppk) From Desmond McPolin Hilltown; 2nd, £950 for 470kg (202ppk) From I&E Beck Kilkeel; 3rd, £935 for 432kg (216ppk) From I&E Beck Kilkeel

Weanling Bullocks: 1st, £1105 for 450kg (245ppk) From Peter Farnon Hilltown; 2nd, £1075 for 440kg (224ppk) From Frank Russell Rostrevor; 3rd, £1005 for 396kg (253ppk) From Terence Fitzpatrick Hilltown.

Sean Sloan and Kirsty Sloan pictured with judge Martin Rafferty and John Farnon

Weanling Heifers: 1st and Reserved Champion, £960 for 404kg (237ppk) From Joseph Doyle Rostrevor; 2nd, £695 for 326kg (213ppk) From Thomas O’Rourke Rostrevor farmer; 3rd, £980 for 474kg (206ppk) From William Grant Kilcoo.

Cows and Calves: Clough farmer - £1700. Kilkeel farmer-£1460, Kilcoo farmer-£1360. Clough farmer - £1290, £1280. Mayobridge farmer - £1120. Hilltown farmer - £1100

Springing Cows: Cabra farmer - £1240, £1220. Hilltown farmer - £1210, £1180, £1110. Kilcoo farmer - £1100.

Fat Cows: Kilkeel farmer - £1050 for 712kg. Cabra farmer - £1025 for 606kg, £980 for 664kg. Rostrevor farmer - £930 for 674kg. Hilltown farmer - £925 for 694kg. Annalong farmer - £920 for 718kg.

Bullocks: Hilltown farmer - £1160 for 568kg (204ppk), £1150 for 528kg (217ppk), £1115 for 436kg (225ppk), £1100 for 584kg (188ppk), £1075 for 572kg (187ppk), £1060 for 494kg (214ppk). Donaghmore farmer - £1005 for 530kg (189ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilcoo farmer - £1140 for 546kg (208ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £1055 for 454kg (232ppk), £1050 for 500kg (210ppk). Saintfield farmer - £1030 for 406kg (253ppk). Hilltown farmer - £1010 for 440kg (229ppk). Rostrevor farmer - £1000 for 464kg (215ppk)

Heifers: Rathfriland farmer - £1230 for 578kg (212ppk). Ballynahinch farmer - £1150 for 618kg (186ppk). Randalstown farmer - £1150 for 592kg (194ppk), £1095 for 512kg (213ppk), £1045 for 544kg (192ppk), £1030 for 526kg (195ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £1005 for 642kg (157ppk). Loughgall farmer - £1005 for 642kg (157ppk).

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer - £980 for 444kg (220ppk). Hilltown farmer - £960 for 374kg (256ppk). Rostrover farmer - £945 for 446kg (211ppk). Hilltown farmer - £900 for 458kg (196ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £870 for 390kg (223ppk). Hilltown farmer - £850 for 392kg (216ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £835 for 374kg (223ppk).