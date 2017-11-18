History in the making at lecture night

Friday 3rd November saw the Harry Ferguson Lecture night celebrate its 23rd year with honoured guest Mrs Sally Fleming, grand-daughter of Harry Ferguson and guest speakers Mr Campbell Scott, Massey Ferguson Director and Mr Sean McAvoy, Massey Ferguson Field Technical Manager.

Attending the event, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE, said: “This lecture night celebrating the life and achievements of our great inventor Harry Ferguson demonstrates the pride we have in this great man. Tractor enthusiasts as well as those with a general interest in engineering came along to learn more about Harry and the most widely sold tractor in the world – the Massey Ferguson.

“The Council is an avid supporter of the Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee Ltd and the work they do. The memorial garden, set opposite the Ferguson Homestead in Growell, Co. Down exhibits a life size bronze statue of Harry and is a great asset to our local tourism sector. I wish the committee well in keeping the memory of Harry in the spotlight,” he continued.

To keep up-to-date with events hosted by the Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee visit: www.harryfergusonmemorial.com

Pictured at the recent Harry Ferguson Lecture Night is Councillor Uel Mackin; Mr Campbell Scott, Director of Massey Ferguson; Mrs Sally Fleming, grand-daughter of Harry Ferguson; Ald Allan Ewart, MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee; The Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow; Mr Bill Forsythe, Vice Chairman of Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee and Mr Sean McAvoy, Field Technical Manager of Massey Ferguson.