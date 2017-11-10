Holstein breeders collect awards

Club members and guests travelled from throughout the province to attend Holstein NI’s annual dinner and presentation of awards held in Portrush.

Chairman Tommy Henry extended a warm welcome and said he was delighted to see such a large turnout.

Tommy gave a resume of the club’s activities throughout the year, reflecting on the highly successful Open Day at the Smyth family’s Ballyweany Herd which raised £34,000 for the regional Neonatal Unit at the Royal Maternity Hospital in Belfast.

“It has been a busy year for Holstein NI and I am privileged to be chairman. This year we hosted the Holstein Celebration and the HYB Weekend Rally, which attracted hundreds of visitors from throughout the UK and Ireland. Both events gave us an opportunity to showcase the best that Northern Ireland has to offer.

“Holstein NI members were delighted to see David Perry elected to the position of Holstein UK president. It’s a great honour for David, and his wife Beatrice.

“The monthly sales in Dungannon have really taken off with good numbers of heifers and cows forward, and I’m pleased to say that trade remains buoyant.”

Guest speaker was Irish Holstein Friesian Association president Kathleen Watson from County Wexford.

Mrs Watson thanked Holstein NI for its invitation. “I have visited numerous local herds and made many valued friendships over the years. I’d like to thank the club for its excellent hospitality during my recent trip to the Holstein Celebration in June. I was very impressed with the Abercorn and Simlahill Herds, and the beautiful Galgorm Resort, as well as the picturesque north Antrim coast.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate the McCormick family on winning this year’s Bailey’s championship with their great cow Hilltara L’authority Echo 2. Well done!

“On behalf of IFHA I wish all Holstein NI members every success in the future, and safe farming!”

A special presentation was made to Holstein NI secretary and treasurer John Martin, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the club over the last 20 years.

Making the presentation Tommy Henry said: “A former milk recorder with the MMB, John Martin joined the Holstein Friesian Society in 1997 as a field development officer. A few months later he took on the temporary role of club secretary and treasurer. In 1999 John was instrumental in the amalgamation of the Holstein Friesian Club and the British Holstein Club. He did such a good job that his role became permanent.

“John’s dedication to Holstein NI and its members is exceptional, and I have pleasure in presenting him with a small token of appreciation to mark the 20th anniversary of his invaluable role within the club.”

Award winners include:

Herds Inspection Competition:

Willie Wilson Award, for the best junior herd: William and James Crawford, Ardmore Herd.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup, for the best large herd in premier section: Cyril and Martin Millar, Millars Herd.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup, for the best medium herd in premier section: Jim and Nicholas McCann, Simlahill Herd.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup, for the best small herd in premier section: Inch Genetics, Inch Herd.

Aubrey Patterson Cup, for the best large herd in senior section: James Lowe, Lowesdale Herd.

Bobby Gibney Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best medium herd in senior section: Dermot Johnston, Deona Herd.

Holstein NI Cup, for the best small herd in senior section: Willard and Adam Watson, Derrydorragh Herd.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup, for the best new entrant in the junior section: George Mitchell, Edenordinary Herd.

John Thompson and Sons Cup, for the best small herd in junior section: William and James Crawford, Ardmore Herd.

Holstein NI Trophy, for the best medium herd in junior section: George Mitchell.

John Thompson and Sons Cup, for the best large herd in junior section: Stephen and Mark Montgomery, Gortree Herd.

Ulster Bank Shield, for the best senior cow: Jim and Nicholas McCann.

Ulster Bank Award, for the best junior cow: William Kerr.

Ulster Bank Shield, for the best heifer: Inch Genetics.

W A Armstrong Cup, for the best exhibitor-bred heifer: Inch Genetics.

Ballybeeny Crystal, awarded to the overall winner of the annual herds’ inspection competition: Jim and Nicholas McCann.

Hydro Fertilisers Cup, for the best exhibitor-bred cow: Jim and Nicholas McCann.

Trophy, awarded to the best cow family: Norman and Nancy McCollum.

CBS (Silver Cow) Trophy, awarded to the winner of the bull progeny group: Ronald McLean and Sons.

RUAS May Show at Balmoral:

The Holstein Friesian Perpetual Challenge Cup, awarded to the supreme champion: Stephen Robinson.

The Cooper Memorial Trophy, awarded to the junior female champion: Sam and John McCormick.

The Craigbet-Rosan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the production class: Iain McLean and Family.

The Wilson Cup, awarded to the exhibitor gaining the most points: Iain McLean and Family.

The Bibby Salver, awarded on a points system taking in the RUAS May show and selected Provincial shows: Iain McLean and Family.

The Barbican Crystal Award, for the best pair of females bred by exhibitor: Iain McLean and Family.

RUAS Winter Fair at Balmoral:

The Channon Heenan Memorial Trophy, awarded to the breeder gaining the most points at the 2016 RUAS Winter Fair: Sam and John McCormick.

2016/17 Club Shows and Sales:

John Thompson and Sons Ltd Perpetual Challenge Cup, awarded to the champion at the December bull show and sale at Kilrea: Harry Patton and Sons.

The Magheralave Cup, for the female champion at the December show and sale at Dungannon: Sam and John McCormick.

The Clogher Perpetual Cup, for the female champion at the March show and sale at Dungannon: Charlie Weir.

The McCall Salver, awarded on a points system at the club’s heifer shows and sales: Sam and John McCormick.

The Ravenhill Milk Quality Trophy, for the highest PLI bull at the November show and sale at Dungannon: Ronald McLean and Sons.

The Milk Quality Trophy, for the highest PLI bull at the February bull show and sale at Dungannon: Sam and John McCormick.

The Norbrook Laboratories Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the champion bull at the February show and sale at Kilrea: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Club Judging Competition:

The Kerr Cup, awarded to the best young judge at the club’s annual stockjudging competition: Brian Weatherup.

The Smyth Shield, awarded to the overall winner of the club’s annual stockjudging competition: Nicholas McCann.

Holstein Young Breeders’ Club Awards:

The Ashgrove Cup, for the highest placed competitor at the national judging competition: Brian Weatherup.

Future Genetics Trophy, awarded to the young breeder who contributed most to the success of the organisation: John McLean.

The Automart YMA Trophy, awarded to the presidents medal nominee: Kate Richardson.

The ND Berry Cup, awarded to the highest placed competitor (over 18) at the National Linear Assessment: Matthew McLean.

Cup, awarded to the highest placed competitor (under 18) at the National Linear Assessment: Harry Orr.

Smiddiehill Trophy, presented to the Littlestar Award nominee: Tom McKnight.

Hamish Logan Trophy, awarded to the champion handler at the HYB Calf Show: Lauren Henry.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Trophy, awarded to the reserve champion handler at the HYB Calf Show: Tom McKnight.

HYB Rosebowl, awarded to the supreme champion calf: Iain McLean and Family.

Florrie Wilson Cup, awarded to the exhibitor-bred calf champion: Iain McLean and Family.

McCann Shield, awarded to the reserve champion calf: Harry Patton and Sons.