Holstein bull entry for Kilrea

Grassland Agro has confirmed its continued sponsorship of Holstein NI’s bull show and sale at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday 2nd May.

The pre-sale show will commence at 11.00am, and will be judged by Holstein UK’s president-elect David Perry from the noted Killane Herd in Ahoghill.

The sale will get underway at noon.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart said: “There are 11 bulls catalogued, ranging in age from December 2015 to April 2016. They are tested (negative PI) and vaccinated for BVD.”

Herds represented include: Glasson, Hollybrook, Majestic, Mullaugher, Prehen and Relough.

The bulls on offer are sons of leading AI sires such as River Bridge Co-op Troy, Gillette Windbrook, De-Su Penley, Cogent Supershot, Sully Micah, Huijben DG Buick, Stantons High Octane, Walnutlawn Solomon, Sandy Valley I Penmanship and Prehen Eldorado.

Mark Stewart added: “The catalogue offers something for everyone, with outcross bloodlines, PLI values up to £498, and bulls backed by up to 10 generations of VG and EX dams. They are bred from high yielding and high component cow families.

Catalogues are available on request from HA McIlrath and Sons tel: 028 29540269.