Holstein bulls and heifers catalogued for Dungannon

A bull bred from the UK’s number one genomic PLI cow is among the entries catalogued for next week’s Holstein NI show and sale in Dungannon.

Sponsored by Moore Concrete, the sale on Thursday 20th April has attracted an entry of 12 deep pedigreed bulls, and 105 fresh calved heifers and cows.

The pre-sale show commences at 10.30am, and is in the capable hands of James Walker from the Caddy Herd based in Randalstown.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe said: “The Dungannon Dairy Sale will commence at 11.30am with 12 bulls coming under the hammer. All entries have PLI values of over £200, with eight boasting PLI values in excess of £400. The bulls catalogued are bred from top AI sires such as De-Su Acrobate, De-Su Balisto, Mr America Chacal, Bullseye, Alta 1st Class, Megawatt and Harper.

“The highest PLI £571 bull in the catalogue is Prehen Franzen, a Midas Touch Bullseye son bred by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry. His dam Prehen Altabarney Froukje VG87 was ranked as the number one GPLI cow in the UK in the April proof run released last week.”

Pedigree bulls have been consigned by the following herds: Carrowcroft, Derrydorragh, Millfarm, Prehen and Relough.

The female portion of the catalogue features 105 fresh calved heifers and young cows. Entries have been received from leading herds such as: Ards, Ballyginniff, Ballygrainey, Bannwater, Burnhill, Carrowcroft, Clayview, Derrydorragh, Happy, Hilltara, Killane, Kilvergan and Relough.

They are daughters of leading AI sires Armani, Superstyle, Miles, Camelot, Cashmoney, Dorcy, Freddie Galaxy, MVP, Mardi Gras and Pesky.

Michael Taaffe added: “The milking portion of the catalogue includes 15 head from the Patton family’s Ards Herd, and 10 entries from the McLean family’s Relough Herd.

“The sale also includes the ongoing dispersal sales from the Killane and Fivemiletown herds, and John Mooney’s herd.”

Rounding off next week’s sale is the dispersal of Edwin Lawson’s milking herd comprising of 25 cows. The Brootally Herd is all year round calving, and the cows on offer are daughters of top AI bulls such as Wintersell, Milo, Asterix Olympian, Wiltor Cruise and Spooky.

Catalogues are available from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288. Alternatively, view the catalogue online www.taaffeauctions.com.