Holstein bulls are set for Dungannon sale

Catalogues are now available for Holstein NI’s 27th annual spring show and sale of pedigree bulls.

The Dungannon event on Thursday, February 2, sponsored by Danske Bank, has attracted an entry of 36 deep pedigreed Holstein bulls.

Prehen Goldwyn Froukje EX94-4E-17* LP 80 gave 14,787kgs at 4.21% butterfat and 3.66% protein in her fourth lactation. Her grandson Prehen Forno ET GPLI �618 by De-Su Penley sells at Holstein NI's premier spring sale.

Judging commences at 10.30am, with judging in the capable hands of Irish breeder Mervyn Eager from the Evergrange Herd in County Dublin. The sale gets underway at noon.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe commented: “It’s an impressive line-up of bulls, with 18 lots boasting PLI values in excess of £400. The top PLI in the catalogue is £618, and there are five bulls with PLI values of £500 and over.

“The bulls on offer are bred from dams producing up to 5.07% butterfat and 3.78% protein. They are sons of world-leading AI sires such as Penley, Silver, Octavian, Supershot, Troy, Bombero, Commander and Bullseye.”

Herds featured in the catalogue include: Aghyaran, Ards, Ballyweaney, Beechview, Derrydorragh, Drumeil, Hilltara, Hollybrook, Killane, Newry, Prehen, Relough and Willofarm.

Relough Lexor Roxy VG88 (3yr) produced 12,148kgs at 5.07% BF and 3.31% P in her second lactation. Her Cogent Supershot son, Relough Wembley PLI �514 is catalogued for sale.

Danske Bank’s head of Agribusiness Robert McCullough said: “We are delighted to continue our support of Holstein NI’s premier spring sale.

“As we emerge from a difficult period for anyone involved in dairy or allied industries, it is vital that lessons learned should be applied going forward. Particularly around cost controls.

“Whilst farmers have no control over world commodity prices, they can control many other things within the farmgate, and this is where the main focus should be. Good soil and grassland management, financial discipline, and exploiting the best genetics available should all be basic fundamentals of any farm business.

Concluding, Mr McCullough said: “We have always enjoyed a very high standard of livestock breeding in Northern Ireland, and the forthcoming Holstein bull sale is an ideal opportunity for dairy farmers to assess the individual merits of the bulls on show to further develop their herd breeding programmes.”

One of the headliners featured in the catalogue is the November 2015 Prehen Forno ET consigned by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry.

He boasts superb credentials, including a genomic PLI of £618, and is believed to be the highest GPLI bull ever to sell at auction. He is one of the first De Su Penley sons to be offered for sale.

His dam Prehen Altabarney Froukje VG87 is the current number 2 PLI cow in the UK, and is a sister to the former number one PLI cow in the UK, Prehen Oman Froukje (EX-3E), and to Prehen Omen (EX94) the current number one PLI UK-bred AI proven sire.

Prehen Forno’s granddam is the renowned Prehen Goldwyn Froukje EX94-4E-17* LP 80, who gave 14,787kgs at 4.21% butterfat and 3.66% protein in her fourth lactation.

Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, are offering the October 2015 born Cogent Supershot son Relough Wembley (Lot 11) PLI £514. His dam Relough Lexor Roxy (VG88-3yr) is a potential 9th generation EX from the famous Roxy family. She gave 12,148kgs at 5.07% butterfat and 3.31% protein in her second lactation. The bull’s granddam Willsbro Garrett Roxy 2 EX91-3* gave 15,431kgs at 5.08% BF in her third lactation.

Catalogues are available from Taaffe Auctions on 00353 41 9881288. Alternatively view the catalogue on Holstein NI’s Facebook page, or online at www.taaffeauctions.com