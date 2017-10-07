Holstein bulls on offer at Kilrea Mart

Cow comfort specialist Wilson Agriculture is sponsoring Holstein NI’s bull show and sale at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday 10th October.

The pre-sale show will commence at 11.00am, and will be judged by Gaston Wallace from the Printshop Herd based at Nutt’s Corner near Crumlin. The sale will get underway at noon.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart said: “There are 16 bulls catalogued, ranging in age from April 2015 to September 2016.”

Herds represented include: Ballycairn, Cloney, Cluntagh, Creevyargon, Drumeil, Inch, Majestic and Relough.

The bulls on offer are sons of leading AI sires such as Huijben DG Buick, De Su Observer, Sandy Valley I Pacific, Gillette Caviar, Topcroft Pesky Trix, De Su Octavian, Janitor, Inch Rocket, Ladys Manor Doorsopen, PS009 Boardshop and the UK proven Prehen Omen.

Mr Stewart added: “The catalogue offers something for everyone, with outcross bloodlines, PLI values up to £521, and bulls backed by generation after generation of VG and EX dams. They are bred from high yielding and high component cow families with butterfat to 5.61% and protein to 3.65%.”

Catalogues are available on request from HA McIlrath and Sons tel: 028 29540269.