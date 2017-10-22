Holstein bulls to 2,850gns at Kilrea

Pedigree bulls met a ready market at Holstein NI’s autumn show and sale hosted by H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd at Kilrea Mart.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart reported an almost complete clearance with prices peaking at 2,850gns, and 12 lots selling to average £1,872 per head.

Inch Lavaman exhibited by James Cleland was the reserve champion at Holstein NI's autumn show and sale, held at Kilrea Mart. Included are Andrew Wilson, Wilson Agriculture, sponsor; and judge Gaston Wallace, Nutt's Corner. Picture: John McIlrath

Securing the day’s highest bid of 2,850gns was Drumeil Mix, a second prize winner bred by Aidan McAfee from Aghadowey. Born in June 2016 he was sired by Topcroft Pesky Trix, and is bred from Majestic Gerard Licorice 2 VG88 who averaged 9,174kgs at 4.04% butterfat and 3,21% protein in three 305-day lactations. This bull boasts a genomic PLI £498 and sold to N Bell from Cookstown.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by Wilson Agriculture. Judge Gaston Wallace from the Printshop Herd at Nutt’s Corner, Crumlin, awarded the championship ribbons to the February 2016 Inch Peer PLI £245 consigned by Inch Genetics, Downpatrick. Sired by Sandy Valley I Pacific, this bull is bred from Inch Juror Daphne 6 EX93 7E who boasts a lifetime production of 120 tonnes. The champion came under the hammer at 2,450gns, selling to A McIlwaine from Ballyclare.

Also selling at 2,450gns was the honourable mention award winner Relough Amani PLI £442 bred by Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, from Donaghmore, Dungannon. Sired by Janitor, his dam is the home-bred Relough Emerald Amy VG88 who averaged 10,058kgs at 3.88% butterfat and 3.33% protein in two 305-day lactations. This yearling entry was snapped up by W Moffett from Loughbrickland.

Next best at 2,400gns was the third prize winning Majestic Triaxle PLI £435 brought out by Ian and Kenny Watson from Macosquin. Born in August 2016, he is by Topcroft Pesky Trix, and bred from Majestic Mascalese Annette 2 ET VG85 who is just fresh with her third calf. His granddam Majestic Earnit Annette VG85 is the best breeding cow in the herd and has five sons in AI. Buyer was S Henry from Macosquin.

Christopher Eastwood exhibited the honourable mention award winner Relough Amani on behalf of R McLean and Sons. He was congratulated by sponsor Andrew Wilson, Wilson Agriculture; and Gaston Wallace, Nutt's Corner, judge. Picture: John McIlrath

Also selling at 2,400gns was the fourth prize winner Ballycairn Octavian Sherriff PLI £353 from William and Andrew McCollum’s herd at Coleraine. This August 2016 born De Su Octavian son is bred from Ballycairn Hayden Sherese EX92 (3) from eight generations of VG and EX dams. He sold to H Steele from Portglenone.

Messrs A and B Connolly from Portglenone paid out 2,200gns to secure the reserve champion Inch Lavaman PLI £423. Sired by Gen-I-Beq Lavaman, this March 2016 entry is bred from a long line of high yielding cows at Inch.