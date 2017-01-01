Holstein bulls to 3,650gns at Kilrea

Pedigree bulls reached a ceiling of 3,650gns at Holstein NI’s December show and sale hosted by HA McIlrath and Sons at Kilrea Mart.

Following a buoyant trade auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed an 89% clearance, with 16 bulls selling to average £2,100 per head.

Reserve champion at Holstein NI's Kilrea bull sale was Relough Rasper shown by Christopher Eastwood and Andrew McLean. Included are judge Conor Casey, Cloughmills; and sponsor Martin Clarke, United Feeds. Picture: John McIlrath

Sale leader was the third placed Prehen Frontline PLI £522 from Robbie and Stuart Smith’s herd based at Londonderry. Born in September 2015 and sired by the noted Cogent Supershot, he is bred from five generations of high component dams from the renowned Froukje family. A maternal brother to the number one British-bred proven PLI bull in the UK Prehen Omen EX94, he sold to R Anderson from Armagh.

Next best at 3,250gns was the fourth prize winning Prehen Fredric GPLI £540 who caught the eye of N Coleman from Doagh, Ballyclare. This September 2015 born Apina Norman son is bred from the former number one GPLI cow in the UK Prehen Oman Froukje EX90 (3).

The Smith family’s honourable mention award winner Prehen Franky PLI £474 came under the hammer at 3,100gns, selling to Harry Johnston from Ahoghill. This fifteen-month-old entry is also by Apina Norman, and is bred from Prehen Massey Froukje VG86.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by United Feeds represented by Martin Clarke, and judged by Conor Casey from the Carnhill Herd based at Cloughmills.

Stuart Smith exhibited the honourable mention prize winner Prehen Franky. Adding their congratulations are judge Conor Casey, Cloughmills; and sponsor Martin Clarke, United Feeds. Picture: John McIlrath

He awarded the supreme championship to Ards Ashwood, an August 2015 born Maple Downs IGW Atwood son bred by Harry Patton, and sons Wilson and Wallace, from Newtownards. His dam is Lomond Damion Ashlyn ET EX94 (2) who averaged 10,771kgs at 3.76% butterfat and 3.49% protein in four 305-day lactations. The champion attracted a bid of 2,000gns.

The reserve champion Relough Rasper PLI £420 was bred and exhibited by Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, Donaghmore, Dungannon. Born in October 2015, he is by Sandy Valley Caspian, and bred from Relough Omen Rosie 3 CG87. Buyer at 2,900gns was C Keatley from Magherafelt.

The McLean family also realised 2,700gns for the fourteen-month-old Relough Danuck PLI £420. Sired by Huijben DG Buick, he is bred from Relough Omen Danna 3 EX91. Buyer was Andrew Wilson, Templepatrick.

Also selling at 2,700gns was the thirteen-month-old Relough Frankel ET PLI £400. He was sired by Mr Moviestar Mardi Gras ET, and is bred from Relough Lancelot Frances ET VG86.