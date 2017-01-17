Holstein UK extends half price herd grade-up offer

An unprecedented interest from dairy farmers has prompted Holstein UK to extend its half price offer on Whole Herd Grade Up until the 31st March 2017.

Introduced in October, the 50% discount on cattle registration fees for new members has seen a surge in the number of commercial dairy farmers interested in upgrading their livestock to pedigree.

Welcoming the extension Holstein UK’s local field development officer John Martin commented: “This is a cost effective opportunity for dairy farmers who aspire to be the best of the best, and wish to benefit from the many services offered by Europe’s largest independent breed society.

“Dairy farmers breeding their own replacements have invested significantly in modern genetics, and they want to be able to record and authenticate that expenditure. By not registering the pedigree genetics, the potential extra value added to their herd is lost.”

John Martin added: “The initiative is also open to existing members, who for various reasons, have lapsed or missed registrations for a number of years. The discounted package provides a welcome opportunity for those members to get back on track.”

Holstein UK has over 6,000 members across the UK, and in recent times has represented them at regional, national and European level on issues affecting the sustainability of dairy farming in the UK.

With the ongoing challenges faced by the industry, Holstein UK is well placed to continue to represent these needs and concerns. Membership of the society costs £59.40 (including VAT) and includes six Holstein Journals produced annually – recognised as the leading publication on breeding within the UK.

In addition to society membership, farmers can also join local clubs such as Holstein NI where a range of shows and sales, and activities for young and old are organised on an ongoing basis.

2017 is going to be a very busy year in Northern Ireland, with two national events taking place later in the year, namely the two day Holstein celebration in June, and the Holstein Young Breeders’ Weekend Rally in August.

Plans are also underway for a second Holstein NI open day in April, watch local press for further details.

For further information on Holstein UK’s Whole Herd Grade Up offer, society or club membership, and/or details on how becoming pedigree can improve your farm business, contact Holstein membership services on 01923 695 200; email: info@holstein-uk.org; or log on to www.holstein-uk.org