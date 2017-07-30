Holstein Young Breeders proud to host upcoming weekend rally

Northern Ireland HYB are very proud to be hosting the upcoming Holstein Young Breeders Weekend Rally which takes place next weekend based at Greenmount College, Antrim.

Approximately 200 young people aged 15-26 are attending from all parts of the UK and Southern Ireland.

Saturday morning is the annual stock judging competition and this is taking place at H Patton & Sons Ards Herd in Newtownards. Judges for the stockjudging are Mark Logan, Clandeboye and David Boyd, Glaslough.

On Saturday afternoon they are back to Greenmount for some inflatable team games and ‘its a knockout’ competition.

Saturday night will be the annual fancy dress disco. This years theme is ‘under the sea’ and members are looking forward to seeing what ideas clubs come up with, also having a foam party on the Saturday night.

Sunday is the annual field to foto competition taking place at Ballymena Livestock Mart. This is where each team (of 5 members) is presented with a calf, of which they have to wash, clip, show and photograph. Competition is always fierce in this event with each team scoring points for each section with an overall winner announced at the end.

Sponsors are of great importance to the event and organisers have many to thank: Semex, Parklands Vets, Activf-ET, Paragon ET, Stephen Crawford Feeds, Thompsons Feeds, Jubilee Veterinary Centre, Agri-Lloyd, Lakeland Dairies, Moore Concrete, JP Trett.

Some of the sponsors will be giving workshops on the Saturday at Ards Holsteins to give some tips to the HYB members on topics such as calf management, heifer rearing, ET & IVF to name a few.