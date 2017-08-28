Horticulture and home industries winners from Antrim Show

Antrim Agricultural Society’s 111th Annual Show - Horticulture and Home Industries winners.

DECORATIVE AND FLORAL ART

The winning entry in class 607 - Garden New Top Vase Competition - five to 10 blooms mixed from a minimum of two varieties.

Prize money for this section is sponsored by JR Frew, Accountant, Ballymena and Flowery Potter, Antrim

THE ‘GETTY’ PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP – Winner – Emma Mills

THE MR. & MRS. C.G. BLACKBOURNE TROPHY – Winner – Heather Kerr

OPEN CLASS

CLASS 601 - “Second Time Around” – Inspired by recycling: 1st, Heather Kerr; 2nd, Geraldine Woodside; 3rd, Mary Knox

NOVICE/BEGINNERS CLASS

THE HELEN ROSS SILVER SALVER – Winner – May Ashcroft

CLASS 602 - “Splendour of the Garden”: 1st, May Ashcroft; 2nd, Deidre Andrew; 3rd, Laureen Olphert

NEW: PETITE CLASS

CLASS 603 - “Natures Little Treasures”: 1st, Heather Kerr, 2nd, Mary Knox, 3rd, Joan Kelly

YFC CLASS

THE TAYLOR TROPHY – Winner – Emma Mills

CLASS 604 “Treasures from the Land” – incorporating Fruit & Vegetables; 1st, Emma Mills, 2nd, Sarah Thompson, 3rd, Stephanie McCollam

CHILDRENS FLORAL ART CLASS (age 12 & under)

THE MARY LILLEY PERPETUAL SILVER TRAY – Winner - Holly Beatty

CLASS 605 “Fun on the Farm”: 1st, Holly Beatty, 2nd, Claire Suffern, 3rd, Lucy Steele

HORTICULTURE

Horticulture Section kindly sponsored by Logwood Plant Centre and Standing Stone Potatoes

NEW FOR 2017:

CLASS 606 Randox Antrim Show Gardener of the Year: 1st, Ivan Morrow, 2nd, J & D Crawford 3rd, Ivan Thompson

CLASS 607 Garden News Top Vase Competition: 1st, Kathryn Mark, 2nd, Geraldine Woodside, 3rd, Louise Crawford

CLASS 608 Garden News Top Tray Competition: 1st, Jim McKay, 2nd, Graham Seymour

FLOWERS AND POT PLANTS

THE R.J. WILSON MEMORIAL PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP - Winner – Jim Crawford

Flower Section

£10 vouchers will be awarded to the exhibitor with the most points in this section: Winner – Jim and Doreen Crawford

£5 Voucher will be awarded for Best in Section: Winner – Jim and Doreen Crawford

CLASS 609 One Vase H.T. Roses, one bloom: 1st, Ronnie Campbell, 2nd, Ronnie Campbell, 3rd, Tom Alexander

CLASS 610 One Vase H.T. Roses, three blooms, one variety or mixed: 1st, Isobel Harbinson, 2nd, Tom Alexander

CLASS 611 One Vase Floribunda Roses, three stems, one variety or mixed: 1st, K Mark, 2nd, Isobel Harbinson

CLASS 612 One Vase Floribunda Roses, one stem: 1st, J & D Crawford, 2nd, K Mark, 3rd, Geraldine Woodside

CLASS 613 One Vase three stems, Old Fashioned Roses: 1st, Phoebe Little, 2nd, Pearl Hyde, 3rd, K Mark

CLASS 614 Eight stems, Sweet Pea, one variety or mixed: 1st, Ian Morrow, 2nd, Ivan Morrow, 3rd, Ivan Morrow

CLASS 615 One Vase of Herbaceous Flowers, one kind: 1st, J & D Crawford, 2nd, J & D Crawford, 3rd, K Mark

CLASS 616 One Vase of Herbaceous Flowers, mixed: 1st, Geraldine Woodside, 2nd, J & D Crawford, 3rd, J & D Crawford

CLASS 617 One Vase of Annual Flowers, one kind/mixed: 1st, K Mark, 2nd, Fiona Boal, 3rd K Mark

CLASS 618 Small Vase of six Pansies: 1st, Pearl Hyde

CLASS 619 Small Vase of six Viola: 1st, Fiona Boal, 2nd, Catherine Minford, 3rd, Pearl Hyde

CLASS 620 Flowering Shrubs, three stems (one variety): 1st, Ivan Morrow, 2nd, Iris Dunbar, 3rd, Tom Alexander

Pot Plant Section

£10 vouchers will be awarded to the exhibitor with the most points in this section.

Winner – Jim and Doreen Crawford

£5 Voucher will be awarded for Best in Section – Winner – Jim and Doreen Crawford

CLASS 621 Foliage Plant in pot, not exceeding 8” diameter (exc. Fuchsia): 1st, Louise Crawford, 2nd, J & D Crawford, 3rd, J & D Crawford

CLASS 622 Plant in bloom, in pot, not exceeding 8” diameter (exc. Fuchsia): 1st, Louise Crawford, 2nd, J & D Crawford, 3rd, J & D Crawford

CLASS 623 One Pelargonium/Geranium – Any variety: 1st, J & D Crawford, 2nd, J & D Crawford, 3rd, Louise Crawford

CLASS 624 Small flowered Begonia, pot not exceeding 6” inch diameter: 1st, Louise Crawford, 2nd, J & D Crawford, 3rd, J & D Crawford

CLASS 625 Large Flowered Begonia, pot not exceeding 8” diameter: No Entries

CLASS 626 Fuchsia, single flower, pot size up to and including 6” diameter: 1st, Louise Crawford

CLASS 627 Fuchsia, double flower, pot size up to and including 6” diameter: 1st, Mary Wilson, 2nd, J & D Crawford, 3rd, J & D Crawford

CLASS 628 Fuchsia, Standard or Half Standard in pot any size: 1st, Mary Wilson, 2nd, Isobel Harbinson

CLASS 629 One Cactus in Pot, up to and including 6” diameter: 1st, K Mark, 2nd, K Mark, 3rd, K Mark

CLASS 630 One Succulent in Pot, up to and including 6” diameter: 1st, Joan Kelly 2nd K Mark, 3rd, K Mark

VEGETABLES

£10 vouchers will be awarded to the exhibitor with the most points in this section.

Winner – Jim McKay

£5 Voucher will be awarded for Best in Section – Winner – Jim McKay

THE KINNEY ROSE BOWL – Winner – Jim McKay

CLASS 631 Three Carrots: 1st, J & D Crawford, 2nd, J & D Crawford

CLASS 632 Three Globe Beetroot: 1st, Clive Kavanagh, 2nd, Graham Seymour, 3rd, Clive Kavanagh

CLASS 633 Three Garden Turnips: 1st, Jim McKay, 2nd, Clive Kavanagh, 3rd Nicole McCrudden

CLASS 634 Six Shallots (culinary): 1st, Graham Seymour, 2nd, Jim McKay, 3rd, Ivan Morrow

CLASS 635 Three Onions: 1st, Jim McKay, 2nd, Clive Kavanagh, 3rd, Clive Kavanagh

CLASS 636 Six Pea Pods: 1st, Clive Kavanagh, 2nd, Clive Kavanagh, 3rd, Ivan Thompson

CLASS 637 Six Pods Broad Beans: 1st, J & D Crawford,2nd, Jim McKay, 3rd, Jim McKay

CLASS 638 One Head of Garden Cabbage: 1st, Ivan Morrow, 2nd, Ivan Morrow,3rd, Nicole McCrudden

CLASS 639 One Head of Butterhead Lettuce: 1st, J & D Crawford, 2nd, J & D Crawford, 3rd, Jim McKay

CLASS 640 One Head of Lettuce – Any other variety: 1st, J & D Crawford, 2nd, J & D Crawford, 3rd, Nicole McCrudden

CLASS 641 Six Spray Parsley: 1st, Nicole McCrudden, 2nd, Jim McKay, 3rd, Graham Seymour

CLASS 642 Three Sticks Rhubarb: 1st, Alan Moore, 2nd Jean Graham, 3rd, Clive Kavanagh

CLASS 643 Three Potatoes (Coloured): 1st, Jim McKay, 2nd, Ivan Morrow, 3rd, Jim McKay

CLASS 644 Three Potatoes (White): 1st Jim McKay 2nd Ivan Morrow 3rd Jim McKay

CLASS 645 Three varieties of culinary Herbs in small vase: 1st, Graham Seymour, 2nd, Mary Wilson, 3rd, Linda Millar

CLASS 646 Any other vegetable: 1st, Jim McKay, 2nd, Tom Alexander, 3rd, J & D Crawford

FRUIT

£10 vouchers will be awarded to the exhibitor with the most cumulative points in this section. – Winner – Ivan Morrow

£5 Voucher will be awarded for Best in Section – Winner – Ivan Morrow

CLASS 647 12 Strawberries on a plate: 1st, Mary Wilson, 2nd K Mark, 3rd, Nigel Lennox

CLASS 648 12 Raspberries on a plate: 1st, Nigel Lennox, 2nd, Nigel Lennox

CLASS 649 Blackcurrants - 6 sprigs: 1st, Ivan Morrow, 2nd, Graham Seymour, 3rd, Clive Kavanagh

CLASS 650 Redcurrants - 6 sprigs: 1st, Ivan Morrow, 2nd Nigel Lennox, 3rd, K Mark

CLASS 651 12 Gooseberries - Red variety: 1st, Nigel Lennox

CLASS 652 12 Gooseberries – Green / Yellow variety: 1st, Tom Alexander, 2nd, Nicole McCrudden, 3rd, Ivan Morrow

CLASS 653 Any other fruit: 1st, Ivan Morrow, 2nd, Clive Kavanagh, 3rd, Clive Kavanagh

CLASS 654 Collection of Soft Fruits: 1st, Kate Mark, 2nd, Ivan Morrow, 3rd, Nigel Lennox

ALLOTMENT SECTION

£5 Voucher will be awarded for Best in Section – Winner – Alan Moore

CLASS 655 Six Pods Broad Beans: 1st, Alan Moore

CLASS 656 Six Pea Pods: 1st, Alan Moore

CLASS 657 One Head of Garden Cabbage – Any variety: 1st, Alan Moore

CLASS 658 One Head of Lettuce – Any variety: 1st, Alan Moore

CLASS 659 Any other Vegetable – grown on your allotment: 1st, Alan Moore, 2nd, Alan Moore

JUNIOR HORTICULTURE

SECTION

This section is open to all exhibitors 16 years old and under

£10 Logwood Voucher – Exhibitor with the most cumulative points in the Junior Horticultural Section (Veg & Flowers) Winner – Catherine Minford

VEGETABLES

£5 Voucher will be awarded for Best in Section – Winner – Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 660 3 Potatoes – Any colour: 1st, Catherine Minford

CLASS 661 Cabbage – Any variety: No Entries

CLASS 662 5 Pea Pods: 1st, Ellen Fullerton, 2nd, Catherine Minford

CLASS 663 5 Broad Bean Pods: 1st, Ellen Fullerton, 2nd, Catherine Minford

CLASS 664 1 Curly Parsley Plant in pot not exceeding 15 cm diameter: 1st, Catherine Minford, 2nd, Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 665 3 Beetroot: No Entries

CLASS 666 Any other Vegetable: 1st, Ellen Fullerton

FLOWERS

£5 Voucher will be awarded for Best in Section – Winner – Catherine Minford

CLASS 667 Marigold – any variety in pot not exceeding 10cm diameter: 1st, Catherine Minford, 2nd, Catherine Minford, 3rd, Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 668 5 Stems of Sweet pea – in vase, one or mixed colours: 1st, Catherine Minford, 2nd, C McLean

CLASS 669 Posy in a Mug – Please ensure it is in a mug: 1st, Catherine Minford, 2nd, C McLean, 3rd, Claire Suffern

CLASS 670 Small Vase of Six Viola or Pansy stems: 1st, Catherine Minford, 2nd, Ellen Fullerton, 3rd, C McLean

HOME INDUSTRIES

HOME MADE PRESERVES & WINE/DRINKS

Prize money in this section sponsored by Wilson’s Fireplaces, Ballymena

THE MRS J. CLARKE TROPHY – Winner – Jean Crawford

THE MISS G. LEWIS TROPHY - Winner – Graham Seymour

CLASS 671 Pot Rhubarb Jam: 1st, Jean Graham, 2nd, Myrtle Fraser 3rd, Linda Millar

CLASS 672 Pot Raspberry Jam: 1st, Jean Crawford, 2nd, Jean Graham, 3rd, Doreen Crawford

CLASS 673 Pot Strawberry Jam: 1st Elizabeth MacKay 2nd Linda Millar 3rd Myrtle Fraser

CLASS 674 Pot Blackcurrant Jam: 1st Jean Crawford, 2nd, Doreen Crawford, 3rd, Myrtle Fraser

CLASS 675 Pot Gooseberry Jam: 1st, Jean Graham, 2nd Myrtle Fraser, 3rd, Doreen Crawford

CLASS 676 Pot Redcurrant Jelly: 1st, Jean Graham, 2nd, Graham Seymour

CLASS 677 Pot Marmalade: 1st, Jean Graham 2nd Myrtle Fraser 3rd Elizabeth MacKay

CLASS 678 Pot of any other variety Jam or Jelly: 1st, John Kissick, 2nd, Geraldine Woodside, 3rd, David Fullerton

CLASS 679 Pot Chutney: 1st, Myrtle Fraser, 2nd Anna Murphy, 3rd, Graham Seymour

CLASS 680 Pot Lemon Curd: 1st, Jean Graham, 2nd, Robina Morgan, 3rd, Linda Millar

CLASS 681 One Bottle Home Made fully fermented wine: 1st, Graham Seymour, 2nd, Graham Seymour, 3rd, Graham Seymour

CLASS 682 One Bottle of Home Made Liquor: 1st, Pamela Walker, 2nd, Denise McClure

CLASS 683 One Bottle – Summer Mocktail – Non Alcoholic: 1sT, Myrtle Fraser, 2nd, J Ward

EGGS

Prize Money in the section sponsored by Ballygarvey Eggs, Ballymena

THE JAMES CRAWFORD SHIELD – Winner – Caroline Fullerton / David Fullerton

CLASS 684 Three Hen Eggs, white: No Entries

CLASS 685 Three Hen Eggs, brown: 1st, Anna Little, 2nd, Eli Little, 3rd, Jean Graham

CLASS 686: Three Hen Eggs, any other one colour: 1st, David Fullerton, 2nd, Owen Park

CLASS 687 Three Hen Eggs – 3 different colours: 1st, Gemma Dickey, 2nd David Fullerton, 3rd, Owen Park

CLASS 688 Three Bantam Hen Eggs, any one colour: 1st, Melody Beatty, 2nd, Caroline Fullerton

CLASS 689 Three Duck Eggs, any one colour: 1st Caroline Fullerton

CLASS 690 One Hen Egg, to be broken into a saucer by the judge, to be judged for quality and freshness: 1st, Lydia Little, 2nd, Calab Little, 3rd, Jean Graham

BAKING

All exhibitors in the Baking section will receive a complimentary bag of Flour kindly provided by NEILLS FLOUR

THE JAMES BAIRD MEMORIAL CUP – Winner – Ellie Henry / Nicola McCrudden

THE A.I.B. PERPETUAL TROPHY –YFC Member - Winner – Ellie Henry

CLASS 691 Two Farls Griddle Soda Bread: 1st, Nicola McCrudden, 2nd, Kathryn McFadden, 3rd, Isabel Lorimer

CLASS 692 Two Farls Griddle Wheaten Bread: 1st, Nicola McCrudden, 2nd, Isabel Lorimer, 3rd, Eleanor McMahon

CLASS 693 Oven Wheaten Bread: 1st, Melody Beatty, 2nd, Kathryn McFadden, 3rd, Kate McConnell

CLASS 694 Six Pancakes: 1st, Kate McConnell, 2nd, Christy Hill, 3rd, Joan Wallace

CLASS 695 Four Potato Farls: 1st, Nicola McCrudden, 2nd, Rose Hoy, 3rd, Isabel Lorimer

CLASS 696 Six Plain Scones: 1st, Kathryn McFadden, 2nd, Pearl McKee, 3rd, Laura Patterson

CLASS 697 Six Scones – Any other variety: 1st, Mark Patterson, 2nd, Margaret Pearson, 3rd, Verena Clyde

CLASS 698 Four muffins: 1st, Joan Wallace, 2nd, Margaret Pearson, 3rd, Isabel Lorimer

CLASS 699 Six Biscuits (Not Soft Cookie): 1st, Isabel Lorimer, 2nd, Charlotte Fullerton, 3rd, Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 700 Six Shortbread Biscuits or pieces of Shortbread: 1st, Christy Hill, 2nd, Linda Millar, 3rd J Ward

CLASS 701 Four Cup Cakes - Decorated: 1st, Ellie Henry, 2nd Christy Hill, 3rd, Georgia Nicholl

CLASS 702 Three assorted tray bakes (baked and/or no bake): 1st, Melody Beatty, 2nd, Margaret Pearson, 3rd, Gemma Allen

CLASS 703 Fruit Crumble: 1st, Pearl Hyde, 2nd, Isabel Lorimer, 3rd, Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 704 Banana Bread: 1st, Nicola McCrudden, 2nd, Pearl Hyde, 3rd, Nicole Sloan

CLASS 705 Boiled Cake: 1st, Ellie Henry, 2nd, Margaret Graham, 3rd, Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 706 Carrot Cake: 1st, Nicole Sloan, 2nd, Joan Wallace, 3rd, Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 707 Sponge Sandwich – Fat Free Sponge (unfilled): 1st, Margaret Pearson, 2nd, Joan Wallace, 3rd, Kate McConnell

CLASS 708 Victoria Sandwich (Filled and Decorated) - Co Antrim Shows Competition: 1st, Ellie Henry, 2nd, Rosanna Fullerton, 3rd, Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 709 Lemon Drizzle Cake: 1st, Nicole Sloan, 2nd, Joan Wallace, 3rd, Emma Clements

CLASS 710 Chocolate Cake, iced: 1st, Ellie Henry, 2nd, Melody Beatty, 3rd, Christy Hill

CLASS 711 Coffee Sandwich, iced: 1st, Nyree Baxter, 2nd, Margaret Pearson, 3rd, Sarah Thompson

CLASS 712 Gluten Free Cake: 1st, Sarah Thompson, 2nd, Anna Murphy, 3rd, Stephanie McCollam

CLASS 713 Six Meringues – unfilled (may be coloured and or flavoured): 1st, Linda Millar, 2nd, Pamela Walker, 3rd, Nicola McCrudden

CLASS 714 Decorated Novelty Cake: 1st, Ellie Henry, 2nd, Sarah Thompson, 3rd, Jill McCaughern

Junior Baker Competitions (Restricted to Age 13 – 17)

CLASS 715 Six Butterfly Buns: 1st, Ellie Henry, 2nd, Rosanna Fullerton, 3rd, Mark Patterson

CLASS 716 Six Chocolate Brownies

1st, Molly Beatty, 2nd, Fiona Ferguson, 3rd, Rosanna Fullerton

WORK

J. L. CLARKE PERPETUAL CUP – Winner – Karen Magee / Ann Kissick

THE WINDERMERE PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP – Winner – Margaret Graham

CLASS 717 Any hand knitted garment for a Baby or Child (including baby blankets): 1st, Margaret Graham, 2nd, Veronica Dougherty, 3rd, Jean Crawford

CLASS 718 Any hand knitted garment for an Adult: 1st, Myrtle Fraser, 2nd, Ann Kissick

CLASS 719 Any other hand knitted item: 1st, Jean Smith, 2nd, Margaret Graham, 3rd, Margaret Hamill

CLASS 720 Any garment – hand or machine sewn, own work: 1st, Anna E Campbell, 2nd, Catherine Minford, 3rd, Denise McClure

CLASS 721 Any quilted item: 1st, Ina Strange, 2nd, Anna E Campbell, 3rd, Helen Bonar

CLASS 722 Any article in patchwork: 1st, Nyree Baxter, 2nd, Anna E Campbell, 3rd, Ina Strange

CLASS 723 Crochet, white or coloured – Wool: 1st, Margaret McCullough, 2nd, Pat Turk, 3rd, Ann Kissick/Margaret Graham

CLASS 724 Crochet, white or coloured – Fine Thread: 1st, Pamela Walker, 2nd, Ann Kissick, 3rd, Ann Kissick

CLASS 725 Decorated Stuffed Cushion Cover, Any Size, Any Shape: 1st, Joan Kelly, 2nd, Nyree Baxter, 3rd, Margaret Hamill

CLASS 726 Soft Toy (open): 1st, Karen Magee, 2nd, Ann Kissick, 3rd, Ann Kissick

CLASS 727 Any embroidered article: 1st, Una Murphy, 2nd, Margaret Graham

CLASS 728 Counted Cross Stitch - Framed: 1st, Janet Dixon, 2nd, Jessica Boal, 3rd, Karen Magee

CLASS 729 Counted Cross Stitch - Unframed: 1st, Karen Magee, 2nd, Karen Magee

CLASS 730 Any other work item, not classified in Classes 717 – 729: 1st, Margaret Hamill 2nd, Myrtle Fraser, 3rd, Joan Kelly

CRAFT

CLASS 731 Any Beaded Item: 1st, Ruth Orr, 2nd, Karen Magee, 3rd, Denise McClure

CLASS 732 Any article of Jewellery - hand made: 1st, Sarah Thompson, 2nd, Ruth Orr, 3rd, Molly Beattie

CLASS 733 Any article of Decoupage: 1st, Ina Strange, 2nd, Una Murphy, 3rd Sarah Thompson/Verena Clyde

CLASS 734 Framed Painting: 1st Chloe Dickey, 2nd, Frances Henderson, 3rd, Denise McClure

CLASS 735 Bookmark – any medium: 1st, Ruth Orr, 2nd, Karen Magee, 3rd, Laura Patterson

CLASS 736 Handmade Card (Not to exceed A5 size): 1st, Christy Hill, 2nd, Karen Magee, 3rd, Laura Patterson

CLASS 737 Any Craft made from Recycled Items: 1st, Catherine Minford, 2nd, Una Murphy, 3rd, Rosanna Fullerton

CLASS 738 Any other Craft item, not classified in Classes 731 – 737: 1st Alan Bigger, 2nd, Catherine Minford, 3rd, Denise McClure/Ruth Orr

YOUNG FARMERS CRAFT

COMPETITION

Prize money in this section sponsored by Country Estates, Antrim. All exhibitors must be bona-fide YFC Members.

THE JOHN CLARK MEMORIAL CUP - Winner – James Fullerton

CLASS 739 Craft Item - 12-18 age group: 1st, Catherine Minford, 2nd Kirsty Wallace, 3rd, Catherine Minford

CLASS 740 Craft Item – 19–30 age group: 1st, Stephanie McCollam, 2nd Chloe Dickey, 3rd Laura Patterson

CLASS 741 A Decorated Welly Boot - 12-18 age group: 1st, Ellie Agnew, 2nd Georgia Nicholl, 3rd, Catherine Minford

CLASS 742 A Decorated Welly Boot - 19–30 age group: 1st, Stephanie McCollam, 2nd, Sarah Thompson, 3rd, Laura Patterson

CLASS 743 “Upcycle” something from Scrap - 12-18 age group: 1st, James Fullerton, 2nd, Georgia Nicholl, 3rd, Charlotte Fullerton

CLASS 744 “Upcycle” something from Scrap - 19-30 age group: 1st, Stephanie McCollam, 2nd, Stephanie McCollam, 3rd Stephanie McCollam

CLASS 745 A life size Traditional Scarecrow (to be displayed beside the YFC arena): 1st, Lylehill, 2nd, Kells & Connor, 3rd, Holestone

PHOTOGRAPHY

Prize money in this section sponsored by Stephen Caldwell Photography

CLASS 746 Colour Photo depicting “People”- taken by a 13-18 year old: 1st, Rosanna Fullerton, 2nd, Aimee Davis, 3rd, Charlotte Fullerton

CLASS 747 Colour Photo depicting “People”- taken by an adult: 1st, Stephanie McCollam, 2nd, Mark Thompson, 3rd, Alistair Campbell

CLASS 748 Colour Photo depicting “Splash of Colour” - taken by a 13-18 year old: 1st, Charlotte Fullerton, 2nd, Catherine Minford, 3rd, Charlotte Fullerton

CLASS 749 Colour Photo depicting “Splash of Colour” - taken by an adult: 1st, Verena Clyde, 2nd, Stephanie McCollam, 3rd, Mark Thompson

CLASS 750 Subject “Open” - taken by a 13-18 year old: 1st, Catherine Minford, 2nd, Amy Adams, 3rd, Frankie Morgan

CLASS 751 Subject “Open” - taken by an adult: 1st, Mark Thompson, 2nd, Frances Henderson, 3rd, Frances Henderson

CLASS 752 Black & White Photo. Subject “Open”: 1st, Kelly McConnell, 2nd, Mark Thompson, 3rd, Stephanie McCollam.

CLASS 753 Photo with Caption – Open – Judged on relation of Caption to Photo: 1st, Laura Patterson, 2nd, Nicole Sloan, 3rd, Caroline Fullerton

CHILDRENS SECTION

(12 years and under) *Age to be given on entry form for all entries in this section

Prize money in this section sponsored by WG Crawford Joinery, Antrim

Under 8 years old

CLASS 754 4 Decorated Digestive Biscuits: 1st, Jane Clarke, 2nd, Eli Little, 3rd, Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 755 4 Wee Buns – Decorated: 1st, Ellen Fullerton, 2nd, Olivia McConnell

CLASS 756 Decorated Chocolate Cake: 1st, Ellen Fullerton, 2nd, Olivia McConnell

CLASS 757 Photo depicting “Animal World”: 1st, Olivia McConnell, 2nd, Ella Fullerton, 3rd, Eli little

CLASS 758 Photo depicting “Happy Holidays”: 1st, Aoibhinn Dumbleton, 2nd, Ella Fullerton 3rd Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 759 Photo Subject “Open”: 1st, Olivia McConnell, 2nd, Olivia McConnell, 3rd, Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 760 A painted /decorated pebble: 1st, Aoibhinn Dumbleton, 2nd, Ella Fullerton, 3rd, Lydia Little

CLASS 761 Picture A4, any medium – “Our House”: 1st, Jane Clarke, 2nd Emily Clarke 3rd, Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 762 A Homemade Card – any medium (not to exceed A5): 1st, Ellen Fullerton, 2nd, Ella Fullerton

CLASS 763 An animal made for fruit/vegetables: 1st, Emily Clarke, 2nd, Jane Clarke, 3rd Aoibhinn Dumbleton

CLASS 764 Any other craft item not classified above: 1st, Ella Fullerton

8–12 years old

CLASS 765 4 Cup Cakes – Decorated: 1st, Gemma McNeilly, 2nd, Eva Walker, 3rd, Claire Suffern

CLASS 766 4 Cereal Creations: 1st, Gemma McNeilly, 2nd, James Fullerton, 3rd, Catherine Wallace

CLASS 767 Decorated Chocolate Cake: 1st, Catherine Wallace, 2nd, Jamie Purdy, 3rd, Caroline McConnell

CLASS 768 Photo depicting “Animal World”: 1st, Caroline McConnell, 2nd, Grace Steele, 3rd, Allison Clyde

CLASS 769 Photo depicting “Happy Holidays”: 1st, Cabal Little, 2nd, Sibeal Dumbleton, 3rd, James Fullerton

CLASS 770 Photo Subject “Open”: 1st, Caroline McConnell, 2nd, Allison Clyde, 3rd Catherine Lamont

CLASS 771 A Painted /Decorated Pebble: 1st, Claire Suffern, 2nd, Ellen Smyth, 3rd, Katie Craig

CLASS 772 - Poster A4, any medium – “Antrim Show 2017”: 1st, Ellen Smyth, 2nd, James Fullerton, 3rd, Catherine Wallace

CLASS 773 - A “Birthday Card”– any medium (not to exceed A5): 1st, Claire Suffern 2nd, Catherine Lamont, 3rd, Ellen Smyth

CLASS 774 - A Room or a Garage in a Shoe Box: 1st, Claire Suffern, 2nd, Calab Little, 3rd, James Fullerton

CLASS 775 - Any Other Craft Item not classified above: 1st, Catherine Lamont 2nd, Lucy Steele, 3rd, James Fullerton

PRIMARY SCHOOL SECTION 2017

THE VIOLET BELL MEMORIAL CUP: 1st, Antrim Primary School; 2nd, Loanends Primary School; 3rd, Creavery Primary School; 4th, Portglenone Primary School.