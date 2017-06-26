Host of collectors’ items at Cheffins July vintage sale

Cheffins, Europe’s leading vintage machinery auctioneers, will host a series of collector’s items at its annual July vintage sale.

The sale will be held at Sutton, near Ely on the Saturday, July 15th and will showcase an array of classic and vintage tractors, classic motorcycles and a number of other collectors’ items, available to purchase at auction.

1939 Marshall Model M

July’s sale will see over 90 classic and vintage tractors on offer, with the star of the show being a 1939 Marshall Model M which has been in the same ownership since new.

Purchased by the vendor’s grandfather, Edgar Case in 1939, the tractor has remained on the family farm in Withycombe, near Minehead ever since.

The tractor comes with original paperwork including correspondence letters with the Geo Thurlow and Sons of Stowmarket, the supplying agents.

This highly rare tractor was purchased for £643 and now carries an estimate of £18,000-£20,000.

Also amongst the tractors is an important collection of 19 classic and rare machines from Norfolk.

These include a Rumely Model L15-25, estimate £10,000-£12,000; an Allis Chalmers D21 which has an estimate of £10,000-£15,000 and an Allis Chalmers Model B which has an estimate of £1,200, the proceeds from which will be given to Cancer Research.

Another rare item is a Ferguson TEA-20 which was first registered to Harry Ferguson Ltd is set to generate competitive bidding and has an estimate of £2,500-£3,000.

Almost a true veteran car is the superb 1912 Sunbeam tourer ex New Zealand which has taken the owner 18 years to restore is on offer at £25,000-£28,000, alongside a handsome little Austin Healey ‘Frog-Eye’ Sprite in the marquee.

1934 BSA Sidecar

The two cars will precede over 30 classic motorcycles including a highly sought-after 1934 BSA Sidecar outfit which spent the majority of its life in Bungay, Norfolk, before being purchased by its current owner only three years ago. It has an estimate of £5,000-£6,000.

There is also a 1978 Triumph Bonneville which is incredibly only 84 miles from new.

It was a display machine up until 2002 in New Jersey, USA, where it remained in storage until it was repatriated to the UK in 2006.

It now represents a rare opportunity to purchase a virtually unused Bonneville and carries an estimate of £7,500-£8,500.

1978 Triumph Bonneville

Amongst the more unusual lots there is a Fowler ‘Contractors’ living van which was engaged in timber work around the Llangollen area of Wales during the 1930s.

It was put into barn storage in the 1980s when it underwent a series of renovation works. It now requires further refurbishment but includes twin bunks, a stove, storage units and lanterns.

It has an estimate of £12,000-£13,000. Similarly there is a bowtop horse drawn caravan.

The caravan has been highly decorated and is carpeted and furnished with ruched fabric and carved woodwork. It has an estimate of £5,000-£6,000.

Another lot which is set to generate significant interest is a 1954 four seat twin cockpit river launch boat, named ‘Mistral.’

It was constructed from Yachting World published plans by the vendor’s grandfather in the 1950s and has been enjoyed by the family around Hayling Island.

It has been meticulously renovated and is constructed of mahogany plywood over a Sika spruce and mahogany frame.

It also still sports the original 1950s knot meter and clockwork. Mistral is offered with a bespoke trailer, waterproof cover and all other regalia and historical documents. It has an estimate of £6,000-£7,000.

Other items in the sale will include a number of classic commercials, models, countless tractor spares, cast iron seats, enamel signs and literature.

Bill King, chairman, Cheffins comments: “Our April sale was the largest vintage collective sale in history and this has helped us to attract some stunning lots for July’s sale.

“Traditionally the quietest sale of the year, the quality of the items on offer are sure to draw the crowds looking for that next special item for their collections.

“As always, the selection of tractors on offer are strong and we expect to see some healthy prices for these as they continue to rise in value.

“The motorcycle section is also particularly diverse in this sale and the river launch and living van are sure to get people talking.”

The sale will take place on the 15th July, at Cheffins Machinery Sale Ground, Sutton, Ely, CB6 2QT.

For more information please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.